Future Of Farming: Farming Made Me The Woman I Am Today

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - 'Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options' Record-Keeping Course Starts April 18. - Nigeria eyes fertilizer exports with $2.5 billion plant. - Farm share of US food dollar rose one cent in 2020.
FOR the majority of Americans, SNAP benefits, or The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are sent out on the first of the month. But in Mississippi, SNAP is sent out any time between the 4th and the 21st of the month, depending on two assigned digits. SNAP is administered by the...
Clarkson’s Farm number two Kaleb Cooper has posted to Instagram to complain about rising fuel prices as he uses “horsepower”, quite literally, on the farm. Jeremy Clarkson took over Diddly Squat Farm a couple of years ago now, and since then released one of the most highly praised series to Amazon Prime Video where he […]
JANESVILLE
Janesville-based farmer Rick Scully found his career through an epiphany in 2011 while communing with nature during a hunting trip in 2011. Since then, the small-business owner has worked tirelessly to promote sustainable agriculture on his small cattle farm.
Scully, 39, founded Poor Richard’s Farm in 2015. That came four years after he realized his purpose in fall 2011 after having spent years working office jobs.
When you’re buying feed from your neighbor who owns the feed-and-seed store, or selling produce to a wholesaler located a few towns over, or delivering a load of grain to the local elevator, it’s sometimes easy to think of agriculture as a local concern. But farmers seldom lose...
A bakery that began weeks before the pandemic in 2020, the Livingston Community Bakery continues to provide baked goods, made by Montanans, with Montana ingredients, with all proceeds going back to the Livingston Food Resource Center.
Dairy Farmers of America Inc., the leading U.S. dairy cooperative, faces federal antitrust litigation in New Mexico over its alleged scheme with another top agricultural co-op to drive down compensation for small farmers producing Grade A milk throughout the Southwest. The lawsuit, filed Monday, accuses DFA of conspiring with Select...
FarmlandFinder, the first online sale-leaseback platform for farm ground, has been relaunched by EasyKnock with a focus on helping farmers achieve their goals. Based in Iowa, FarmlandFinder originally launched the program in 2016. EasyKnock purchased assets of the company in August 2021. The new edition of FarmlandFinder exclusively offers sale-leasebacks...
