Davenport, WA

Future Of Farming: Farming Made Me The Woman I Am Today

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington wheat ambassador Cady Zellmar talks about how growing up...

NebraskaTV

Farming Today with KRVN, March 24, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - 'Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options' Record-Keeping Course Starts April 18. - Nigeria eyes fertilizer exports with $2.5 billion plant. - Farm share of US food dollar rose one cent in 2020.
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Tour Nation

Clarkson’s Farm’s Kaleb Cooper Complains Of Rising Fuel Prices: “I’m Going Back To Old School Farming”

Clarkson’s Farm number two Kaleb Cooper has posted to Instagram to complain about rising fuel prices as he uses “horsepower”, quite literally, on the farm. Jeremy Clarkson took over Diddly Squat Farm a couple of years ago now, and since then released one of the most highly praised series to Amazon Prime Video where he […] The post Clarkson’s Farm’s Kaleb Cooper Complains Of Rising Fuel Prices: “I’m Going Back To Old School Farming” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
AGRICULTURE
GazetteXtra

Farming for the future: Janesville-based farmer focuses on sustainability

JANESVILLE Janesville-based farmer Rick Scully found his career through an epiphany in 2011 while communing with nature during a hunting trip in 2011. Since then, the small-business owner has worked tirelessly to promote sustainable agriculture on his small cattle farm. Scully, 39, founded Poor Richard’s Farm in 2015. That came four years after he realized his purpose in fall 2011 after having spent years working office jobs. ...
JANESVILLE, WI
KPVI Newschannel 6

SPRING FARM: Farming in a global context

When you’re buying feed from your neighbor who owns the feed-and-seed store, or selling produce to a wholesaler located a few towns over, or delivering a load of grain to the local elevator, it’s sometimes easy to think of agriculture as a local concern. But farmers seldom lose...
AGRICULTURE
bloomberglaw.com

Top U.S. Dairy Co-Op Hit With Antitrust Lawsuit Over Farmer Pay

Dairy Farmers of America Inc., the leading U.S. dairy cooperative, faces federal antitrust litigation in New Mexico over its alleged scheme with another top agricultural co-op to drive down compensation for small farmers producing Grade A milk throughout the Southwest. The lawsuit, filed Monday, accuses DFA of conspiring with Select...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

FarmlandFinder relaunches to exclusively offer sale-leaseback

FarmlandFinder, the first online sale-leaseback platform for farm ground, has been relaunched by EasyKnock with a focus on helping farmers achieve their goals. Based in Iowa, FarmlandFinder originally launched the program in 2016. EasyKnock purchased assets of the company in August 2021. The new edition of FarmlandFinder exclusively offers sale-leasebacks...
IOWA STATE

