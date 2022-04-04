ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do the Boston Celtics want to avoid the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022 NBA Playoffs?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Conference standings have rarely been so tight at the end of the season as they are now, and predicting a postseason opponent is more difficult than ever because of the league’s play-in tournament. With teams up and down the standings potentially bad matchups for certain clubs, do the Boston Celtics want to do what they can to avoid crossing paths with the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs?

With the Nets currently in the 10-place slot in the East, the only way to do that for certain for the Celtics — in second place right now — would be to fall below their current position.

That leaves open an early collision with the Philadelphia 76ers or perhaps even the Milwaukee Bucks pending how each team does in their final handful of games left — is it even worth trying to game the system with strategic rest given all of that?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast took a stab at answering it in a recent episode — watch the video embedded above to hear what they think.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

