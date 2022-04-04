ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Freiburg appeals loss to Bayern over substitution error

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JeQAr_0ez7j6qk00
Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, center left, saves the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and Bayern Munich in Freiburg, Germany, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa via AP)

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Freiburg has appealed the result of its 4-1 loss to Bayern Munich after the Bavarian powerhouse briefly had an extra player on the field, but insisted it feels “extremely uncomfortable” about doing so.

Bayern briefly had 12 players on the field toward the end of the match when Marcel Sabitzer came on and Kingsley Coman didn’t realize he was supposed to come off. The mixup apparently happened because a Bayern staff member gave the fourth official Coman’s old number to hold up during a double substitutioninstead of his current one.

Freiburg defender Nico Schlotterbeck informed referee Christian Dingert that the visitors had a player too many, leading to brief hold-up in play before Coman was taken off. Bayern was already 3-1 up at the time, with Coman having scored the third goal, and Sabitzer then netted the fourth in the sixth minute of injury time.

Freiburg said the mix-up forced it into a “dilemma through no fault of our own. SC Freiburg had no part or influence on the events around the substitution process. Nevertheless, the legal and procedural rules of the German soccer federation formally force us to play an active role in order to have the processes legally checked.”

The club added that “we have no interest whatsoever in this active role, which has been given to us against our will in terms of procedure, and we feel extremely uncomfortable in it.”

The club said it nevertheless decided to appeal the result after intensive discussions and legal consultations to give a sports court the chance to evaluate the situation. It said it was important to set a legal precedent for possible future cases for other clubs.

Earlier this season, Wolfsburg was thrown out of the German Cup for making too many substitutions in its first-round win over Preußen Münster.

Bayern leads the Bundesliga by nine points with six rounds remaining.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
ESPN

Inter-Juventus fallout, Man United woe continues, Pedri produces magic for Barcelona, more

Fresh off a World Cup draw, the European club season resumed this weekend and provided plenty to talk about. From Juventus and Inter's fiery Serie A clash to more woe for Man United, it was a packed schedule. Elsewhere, Pedri was a superstar when Barcelona needed one, Real Madrid got some (lucky) penalties to stay ahead in LaLiga and Liverpool and Man City both won to keep the Premier League title race on a razor's edge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcel Sabitzer
Person
Nico Schlotterbeck
Person
Kingsley Coman
ESPN

Arsenal's Champions League hopes take hit in loss at Crystal Palace

Arsenal's hopes of securing a top-four Premier League finish this season were dealt a blow as the below-par visitors suffered a 3-0 defeat against rampant Crystal Palace on Monday. Arsenal were put to the sword in the first half by the clinical hosts, with goals from forwards Jean-Philippe Mateta and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Villarreal takes on Bayern focused on stopping Lewandowski

Villarreal knows its chances of advancing past Bayern Munich in the Champions League will depend largely on whether it can successfully contain Robert Lewandowski. And hopes are high considering the team’s recent success against another top striker. The Spanish club is coming off a round-of-16 triumph over Juventus, when its defense got the best of Dusan Vlahovic.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Freiburg#Ap#Bavarian#Sc Freiburg
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Says Liverpool Fully Fit Ahead of Benfica Clash

Liverpool’s injury troubles appear over and the Reds are preparing for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica on Tuesday with a fully fit squad. That’s the latest from manager Jürgen Klopp, who talked fitness at his pre-match presser. “Yes, it’s the full squad...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

On This Day (4th April 1951): Sunderland fly to Rotterdam and beat the Netherlands

Out of the FA Cup and bobbing around mid-table in Division 1, Sunderland came into the final stages of the 1951 season with little if nothing to play for. Although they’d claimed the local bragging rights with a 2-1 win over Newcastle, we were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal at home on the last day of March in a game described as an “exhibition” for the Gunners by The Echo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Milan misses chance to move 3 points clear after 0-0 draw

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan missed the chance to pull three points clear at the top of Serie A as it was held to a 0-0 draw by Bologna on Monday. The result left Milan just one point ahead of second-place Napoli with seven matches remaining. Defending champion Inter Milan was four points behind its city rival but having played a match fewer.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Alphonso Davies could START for Bayern Munich in Champions League tie with Villarreal, says Julian Nagelsmann... as Canadian international returns to action THREE MONTHS after being sidelined due to an inflamed heart following his Covid diagnosis

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies could start against Villarreal in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg after recovering from a heart condition that had sidelined him for over three months, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Tuesday. The Canadian has been sidelined since early January after being diagnosed with Myocarditis -...
UEFA
BBC

Everton news conference and Champions League build-up

We'll be back later for some more Champions League build up, and we'll be hearing from Everton boss Frank Lampard at 13:30 BST. In the meantime, take in the latest Football Daily podcast... See you on the other side!. 'We need to be in peak form'. Benfica v Liverpool (20:00...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Peru calls off Copa Libertadores match, then allows it

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s government allowed a Copa Libertadores match to proceed on Tuesday shortly after it had called it off amid protests over rising fuel and food prices. The confirmation that local Sporting Cristal and Brazil’s Flamengo will play came 2 hours and 30 minutes before kickoff.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Benfica vs. Liverpool odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: April 5, 2022 UEFA Champions League prediction

Liverpool puts its quest for another English Premier League title on hold Tuesday, as it contends with Benfica in the first leg of their 2022 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie. The Reds stormed through the group stage and cruised through their Round of 16 matches against Inter Milan to face Benfica, which advanced after dispatching a dangerous Ajax team in the previous stage. Liverpool has four Champions League final appearances, and won in its last trip in 2019. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

838K+
Followers
412K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy