Bordering the Massachusetts and New Hampshire line, this Hipcamp stay is outrageously cool for those looking to get away or hike in the Monadnock region. Any unique place to stay within two hours of the Seacoast is fair game to me. This location is right on that borderline. It is pretty much exactly two hours away; however, the land is stacked with cool features such as a cozy tipi, a private structure for pizza-making, a library, a lofted bed, and more.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO