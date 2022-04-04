ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Europe-South America partnership could challenge FIFA power

By ROB HARRIS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNTvk_0ez7iawY00
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during an interview conducted with The Associated Press, in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Infantino acknowledges all is “not paradise” in Qatar ahead of the World Cup but he is touting changes to labor laws in the tiny Gulf nation ahead of the tournament draw (AP Photo/Lujain Jo)

LONDON (AP) — In a small ground-floor office suite in London’s affluent Mayfair district, FIFA’s control over world football was eroded with a handshake and low-key unveiling.

The deeper alliance between the two most powerful football confederations from Europe and South America — by opening a joint office — comes just as FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been left chastened by the collapse of his pursuit of biennial World Cups.

The resistance to the attempt to double the frequency of FIFA’s showpiece events was led by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and CONMEBOL counterpart Alejandro Dominguez, who toasted their partnership with the office opening on Monday.

It is a joint base seemingly without any staff, established in time for the launch of a match which shows intercontinental competitions can be organized without any involvement from FIFA. The debut of the Finalissima — a clash of the European and South Americans champions — will see Italy and Argentina meet at Wembley Stadium in north London in June.

In speeches to the small gathered audience of European and South American national federation heads at their London office, Ceferin and Dominguez sought to emphasize this was not a collaboration with financial motivations.

“It is a historic day for football, for the world,” Dominguez said. “Not greedy. Not selfish. It is for the entire world. We are here to work for the good of the sport we love.”

It forms a closer bon between the only two continents to see its teams win the World Cup.

“It’s a great day for football,” Ceferin said, “When the only two winners of the World Cup meet it’s a big thing. I think Europe needs South America and South America needs Europe.”

Ceferin signalled a desire to use the partnership for the benefit of other confederations.

“We are not selfish,” Ceferin said. “This is for the development of all football. We are ready to cooperate with everyone. It is not against anyone. But we need this cooperation and I am looking forward to this great journey.”

The journey has already included UEFA and CONEMBOL both threatening boycotts of the World Cup if FIFA pushed ahead with an attempt to double the frequency of the tournament.

Having exhausted time and money into making the case for the plan, FIFA and Infantino are trying to disown the project and shift the responsibility on their members for backing a Saudi proposal for a feasibility study.

“FIFA has not proposed a biennial World Cup,” Infantino said at the FIFA Congress in Qatar last week, having previously talked up the idea.

“FIFA came to the conclusion that it is feasible, that it would have some repercussions and impacts,” he added. “But once this is certified, the next phase starts and it’s a phase of consultation, it’s the phase of discussion, it’s the phase of trying to find agreements and compromises.”

It was a climbdown after Infantino faced months of public rebukes from Ceferin and Dominguez over the threat to the status of their continental competitions, the damage to the women’s game and workload on players.

The formalization of the UEFA-CONMEBOL link-up does move the continents closer to organizing their own joint competition by expanding Europe’s Nations League to include South American teams.

Such a plan could grate other confederations, such as the body covering the North and Central America and Caribbean region.

CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, who is keen on a Global Nations League that could feature his teams, has some issues with the power base being built by UEFA.

“If the game is really to be global, you can’t have a situation where they rebelled against a Super League in Europe, but it’s OK to have a super confederation,” Montagliani said on the sidelines of FIFA meetings and World Cup draw in Qatar last week. “What are the rest of us supposed to do? Just twiddle our thumbs and keeping sending players and capital over to Europe? That can’t happen. I’m sorry.”

Montagliani added that the fierce debates over biennial World Cups created a “disruptive situation” and a kind of divisiveness that can harm the sport.

“We need to have a hard look in the mirror as leaders of football,” Montagliani said. “I quite frankly think we’ve done a C if you had to grade us in terms of really coming together for for the sport.”

As for his solution: “Leave your ego at the door.”

The newest door to enter in world football politics is in the heart of central London, leading into the offices where UEFA and CONEMBOL believe they can reshape the game for the benefit of countries beyond their own continents.

Infantino didn’t make the trip to the London, opting instead to attend an event in Florence, Italy.

The Swiss-Italian is now counting down to his re-election as FIFA president that was launched last week after seeing his first seven years in power marked by divisions and aborted changes to competitions.

There was the attempt to cajole FIFA Council members into hastily accepting a $25 billion investment package to create new competitions that Ceferin successfully resisted. Then there was a failed attempt to fast-track the expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams in time for Qatar and spread the competition within the region.

“Listen, we all make mistakes,” Montagliani said. “Nobody’s perfect. Whether it’s me or whether it’s Gianni, whether it’s any other confederation president or, quite frankly, any president. We just need to get better because I think the sport deserves it.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

838K+

Followers

412K+

Posts

379M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Tantalising World Cup draw adds first layer of gloss to Qatar’s morally bankrupt tournament

After a few moments of high farce, and some comments that only drew more attention to the human rights context in Qatar, there was one moment of tension at the 2022 World Cup draw in Doha. That was when Lothar Matthaus first put his hand into pot two. There was sudden expectation that he would of course place Germany into England's group. He did not. He instead put the four-time champions into Spain’s group, giving England a much more forgiving opening round, but also creating one of the most balanced World Cup draws we’ve seen.A hugely problematic tournament now has...
FIFA
ESPN

Australia midfielder Alex Chidiac joins NWSL's Racing Louisville FC

After an A-League Women Grand Final win and a Matildas call-up in the past few weeks, Alex Chidiac has now sealed a move to the U.S. National Women's Soccer League. The Melbourne Victory star has signed with Racing Louisville FC for the 2022 season with an option to also return to the United States in 2023.
FIFA
AFP

Latin America's IT brain drain a regional challenge

Safety concerns at home in Rio de Janeiro and a bumper pay packet convinced Bruno Ribeiro to join the burgeoning ranks of Latin Americans moving to California to work in IT. Software engineer Ribeiro used to work remotely and had no intention of emigrating, but a harrowing incident changed his mind. In Latin America, like elsewhere, demand for software engineers, developers and programmers has exploded.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Flora Growth to Expand Physical Presence in Europe Through JustCBD Partnership with Greenyard

MIAMI & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 23, 2022-- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, announced today that its brand JustCBD has partnered with German company Greenyard to open brick-and-mortar stores throughout Germany and the Czech Republic. In addition to the opening of brick-and-mortar stores, JustCBD products will be distributed by Greenyard throughout Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Ukraine, Georgia and Estonia.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Montagliani
Person
Gianni Infantino
International Business Times

Explainer-Could The U.S. Ship More LNG To Europe?

The United States, the world's top natural gas producer, wants to send more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe to help its allies break their dependence on Russian gas after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden promised the United States would deliver at least...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa Confederations Cup#Fifa Council#Caribbean Cup#Ap#Conmebol#European#South Americans
The Independent

World Cup draw LIVE: England face USA, Iran and possibly Wales or Scotland at Qatar 2022

Follow all the latest updates and reaction from Qatar 2022 as the World Cup group stage draw took place in Doha this afternoon. England were drawn into Group B alongside USA, Iran and the winner of the three teams still alive in the European play-offs - namely Wales, Scotland and Ukraine. If Wales - who are through to the play-off final - or Scotland reach the World Cup, it will set up a tantalising Battle of Britain in Qatar.Spain and Germany were drawn together in a standout tie in Group E, while hosts Qatar face Netherlands, the Africa Cup...
WORLD
Page Six

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich begging pals to lend him $1M to pay staff

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has been begging his Hollywood and US power broker friends to each lend him $1 million to keep him afloat as his assets are frozen by worldwide authorities. Page Six has exclusively learned that the Chelsea Football Club owner, whose bank accounts are frozen in the US and the UK, is desperately asking for loans from his prominent and powerful friends to maintain his whispered $750,000-a-week staff payroll — which includes the minions keeping his multiple luxury superyachts afloat. But while Abramovich — who has hosted a series of starry celebrity parties on his boats and at his...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Qatar
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Transfer Talk: Real Madrid lead pack for Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Tchouameni headed to Real?. Real Madrid are leading the race for the signature of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Peru calls off Copa Libertadores match, then allows it

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s government allowed a Copa Libertadores match to proceed on Tuesday shortly after it had called it off amid protests over rising fuel and food prices. The confirmation that local Sporting Cristal and Brazil’s Flamengo will play came 2 hours and 30 minutes before kickoff.
SOCCER
DBLTAP

EA Files Patent Which Could Improve Server Stability for FIFA

A new patent has been approved for EA which could potentially improve online connections for some of the studio's games. A patent called "Providing video game content to an online connected game" was first filed by EA back in 2020. However, it was recently approved. According to the patent, the technology relies in machine learning to monitor a "request rate of requests to provide video game content."
FIFA
ESPN

Inter Milan edge out Juventus on controversial penalty to keep pressure on Serie A leaders

A first-half penalty was enough to earn champions Inter Milan a crucial 1-0 win at Juventus on Sunday, dragging Simone Inzaghi's side back into the Serie A title race. Juve wasted a host of chances in the opening period, with veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini guilty of missing the most glaring of them, and their profligacy proved costly as Inter earned a penalty in first-half stoppage time following a VAR review.
SOCCER
The Independent

England’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games

England face a potential showdown with neighbours Wales or Scotland at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contains Wales, Scotland and Ukraine.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach...
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

838K+
Followers
412K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy