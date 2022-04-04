ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Georgia LB Quay Walker visited the Jaguars on Friday

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNo0t_0ez7eQde00

With a little less than a month until the 2022 NFL Draft, prospects are busy meeting with a flurry of franchises. No prospect may be busier than Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker this month. He is scheduled to visit 13 teams in 19 days.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted that the Jacksonville Jaguars were the first team on his tour as he met with them on Friday.

As mentioned, NFL draft experts believe Walker is in the conversation to be the first linebacker taken. He helped Georgia win its first national championship since 1980 this year when the Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 back in January. Walker posted 63 combined tackles, two pass deflections, and 1.5 sacks last season.

Here is what NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein had to say when he scouted him.

Walker had to wait his turn at Georgia, but he has become a well-schooled, instinctive linebacker ready for the NFL game. He has good size and clear eyes from the second level, with a talent for recognizing play design. He plays disciplined, team-oriented football but is unlikely to become a top-level playmaker as a pro. His chase speed and body control are just average when ranging to tackle or covering in space. Walker is dependable and consistent and projects as a good backup with eventual starter potential at inside linebacker.

Jacksonville could use some help at the linebacker position because it released Myles Jack after signing former Atlanta Falcon Foyesade Oluokun. And with former Tampa Bay Bucs assistant Mike Caldwell now serving as the defensive coordinator, many believe the Jags will look to get prospects who can duplicate the play of Devin White and Lavonte David.

Walker is viewed as a second-round prospect at the moment and NFL Mock Draft Database has him ranked as the draft’s 50th best prospect. That means he could be in play for the Jags’ second-round pick and they would be lucky if he’s around for their third-round pick.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Ready To Pounce On D.K. Metcalf

Trade speculation continues to swirl for D.K. Metcalf. According to a Sunday morning report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, many in the league believed the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver could be had for the right price. The New York Jets could be willing to meet that price. According to...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers player arrested on murder charges

(WJW) – A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back has been arrested on charges related to a fatal stabbing last month. Eric Wilkerson, 55, was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment Wednesday on East 121st on Feb. 23. Wilkerson followed Weems […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Tampa Bay Bucs#American Football#Lb Quay Walker#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Nfl Network
The Spun

Ex-NFL Player Called Out For What He Said About Ciara

A former NFL player turned sports media personality is taking some heat on social media for what he said about Russell Wilson and Ciara. Channing Crowder, a former NFL linebacker, said that if Russell Wilson “didn’t have that bread,” Ciara wouldn’t be with him. “Russell’s square,”...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Antonio Brown’s Reaction To NFL Contracts Is Going Viral

The National Football League’s teams have handed out a lot of big contracts to wide receivers this offseason. Players like Tyreek Hill, Christian Kirk and others have all received big contracts at the wide receiver position this offseason. Based on his talent, Antonio Brown could be deserving of a...
NFL
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Predicts Where Baker Mayfield Will Be Traded

It’s already been a crazy NFL offseason and it’s going to get crazier once Baker Mayfield is likely traded. He won’t be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 after Deshaun Watson was traded to them. Watson then signed a five-year deal that will see him get $230M guaranteed.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

It hasn’t been the best of offseasons for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are coming off a Wild Card round loss to the 49ers. Dallas has lost multiple key players in free agency, including Randy Gregory, while trading Amari Cooper to the Browns. There’s been turmoil...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Names Biggest Problem With The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys enter every season with lofty expectations only to often fall short. Emmitt Smith thinks he knows why it keeps happening. In a Q&A with Sportscasting.com, Smith said Dallas’ biggest issues aren’t related to talent. There’s plenty of it on the roster. Rather, the team...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned Most For Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick made it clear on Saturday that he’s more than willing to accept a backup quarterback job to get back in the NFL. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who last played in 2016, worked out at halftime of Michigan’s pro day. “I can help make you...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dawn Staley’s National Title Outfit Is Going Viral

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is taking it to UConn in the national title game on Sunday evening. Fans should’ve seen this coming based on Dawn Staley’s pregame outfit. South Carolina’s star head coach is rocking a $4,850 jacket on the sideline of the national title...
SPORTS
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
140K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy