TROY, N.Y. — Troy police made an arrest in regard to a shooting that happened on Sunday, March 6, during the afternoon in the area of 3rd Street and Congress Street. Shortly after 3 p.m., Sunday, Troy police patrols received several 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area of 3rd Street and Congress Street. A male victim was later located, having been shot in the back by an unknown suspect. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated and released.

TROY, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO