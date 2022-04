It’s been almost two years since the last Ford Fusion left the Ford Hermosillo Assembly Plant, and since then, the automaker has introduced a successor to the front wheel drive midsize sedan. To the consternation of some North American and European would-be buyers, that sedan is the Chinese market Ford Mondeo, a vehicle that is all but guaranteed to stay in that country. The next-generation recently launched in the country and Changan Ford is currently producing the first retail examples for customers, which is why the company announced pre-sale pricing for the sedan, and it’s pretty much in line with what Americans paid for the Fusion just a few short years ago.

