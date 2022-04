Looking for a one-of-a-kind experience in Bozeman? If so, we have you covered! Grab the family and get ready to make memories at a genuine Montana goat farm. The unique experience is highly rated on Airbnb and allows you to get up close and personal with adorable baby goats known as "kids." According to the Airbnb listing, 21 kids were born during February and March 2022, and more baby goats are on the way. Unfortunately, you can't stay at the goat farm, but you can book a tour.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 12 DAYS AGO