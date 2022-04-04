ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Months-long wait for Mo. Medicaid coverage a sign of what’s to come

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 1 day ago
This story was originally published by Kaiser Health News. Korra Elliott has tried to avoid seeing a doctor while waiting to get on Medicaid. She worries she can’t afford more bills without any insurance coverage. But in early March — five months, she said, after applying and with still no decision...

