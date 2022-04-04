ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's pursuit of 4-star legacy running back includes his cousin

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWrYk_0ez7ELbx00

Four-star running back Treyaun Webb has visited Florida several times since the new coaching staff has taken over. This time it was special because his cousin, former Gator great Dee Webb, accompanied him on the visit.

“It was great,” Webb told Swamp247 about his latest visit. “I finally got a chance to get up there with my cousin, and they showed a lot of love to me and him. Every time I go up there, they show me how amazing it is. They tell me how important it is to play in front of your home team and your home crowd. That is the biggest thing they pitch to me.”

Webb said he really liked having Dee around him on his latest visit. He appreciates how much love the coaching staff showed his cousin. He said Dee enjoyed it because he got a much warmer welcome compared to the one he received from the old regime.

After the Gators were an afterthought in Webb’s recruitment under former coach Dan Mullen, Florida has made a massive comeback to become the favorite for his pledge. Both of Florida’s recruiting reporters for 247Sports released crystal ball predictions for the Gators with a confidence of seven on Saturday.

Florida continues to stand out in his recruitment because he feels like the whole coaching staff is constantly recruiting him. He put out a tweet on Saturday saying, “Why Not Florida,” then a couple of hours later the rest of the Gators staff tweeted the same thing.

“I was just as surprised as everyone else. I put that tweet out and then next thing I know someone called me and asked if I had seen Twitter. So I go check my timeline and I see my tweet and then I see the whole staff tweeting the same thing. I thought that was so crazy. The little things like that is what makes Florida a school I like so much. The way I feel, I just don’t think you can get much better than Florida.”

It seems like Webb will likely become a Gator, and that it’s a matter of when and not if at this point.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+

Followers

140K+

Posts

35M+

Views

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State commit named Florida's Mr. Basketball

An Ohio State basketball commit has been awarded with the highest individual high school honor in the state. Brice Sensabaugh, a 4-star small forward in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, was named Florida Mr. Basketball this week. He receives the honor after averaging 25.1 and 7.2 rebounds per game at Lake Highland Prep in Orlando.
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mullen
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Was Reportedly In Car Accident Monday Night

UCF head football coach Gus Malzahn was reportedly involved in a pretty serious car accident Monday night, according to Rivals.com’s Brian Stultz. Per Stultz, “Gus Malzahn was involved in a car accident on Monday night in Auburn. A man was lifted away in a helicopter.” Adding, “We are not sure of how Malzahn was involved (driver, passenger, other car, etc…) but we can report that he was involved.”
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#247sports#Crystal Ball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An early look at where the Gators may land next bowl season

College football season is still many months ahead, but with spring practices already underway and annual spring games ahead in the near future, it certainly is not too early to start looking toward next fall. Recently, 247Sports took it just a bit further and published their projections for next season’s bowl games in a way-too-early peek at what postseason play could look like.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
140K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy