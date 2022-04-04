Florida's pursuit of 4-star legacy running back includes his cousin

Four-star running back Treyaun Webb has visited Florida several times since the new coaching staff has taken over. This time it was special because his cousin, former Gator great Dee Webb, accompanied him on the visit.

“It was great,” Webb told Swamp247 about his latest visit. “I finally got a chance to get up there with my cousin, and they showed a lot of love to me and him. Every time I go up there, they show me how amazing it is. They tell me how important it is to play in front of your home team and your home crowd. That is the biggest thing they pitch to me.”

Webb said he really liked having Dee around him on his latest visit. He appreciates how much love the coaching staff showed his cousin. He said Dee enjoyed it because he got a much warmer welcome compared to the one he received from the old regime.

After the Gators were an afterthought in Webb’s recruitment under former coach Dan Mullen, Florida has made a massive comeback to become the favorite for his pledge. Both of Florida’s recruiting reporters for 247Sports released crystal ball predictions for the Gators with a confidence of seven on Saturday.

Florida continues to stand out in his recruitment because he feels like the whole coaching staff is constantly recruiting him. He put out a tweet on Saturday saying, “Why Not Florida,” then a couple of hours later the rest of the Gators staff tweeted the same thing.

“I was just as surprised as everyone else. I put that tweet out and then next thing I know someone called me and asked if I had seen Twitter. So I go check my timeline and I see my tweet and then I see the whole staff tweeting the same thing. I thought that was so crazy. The little things like that is what makes Florida a school I like so much. The way I feel, I just don’t think you can get much better than Florida.”

It seems like Webb will likely become a Gator, and that it’s a matter of when and not if at this point.

