Greenville, SC

Man dies after accidental fall from Liberty Bridge in downtown Greenville

By Freeman Stoddard
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department confirmed that a man fell off the Liberty Bridge in downtown Greenville on Saturday night. The...

www.cbs46.com

Salina Post

Police: 10-year-old Kan. boy dies after accidental fall

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a 10-year-old in Great Bend,. Just after 5:30p.m. March 24, officers and detectives of the Great Bend Police Department, along with Great Bend Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to an unresponsive juvenile who had been involved in an accidental fall, according to a media release.
GREAT BEND, KS
CBS 46

One dead in early morning house fire in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – One person died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Hall County. Around 7:30 a.m., the Hall County Fire Rescue and Gainesville City Fire Department rushed to a fire at a home on Odell Street near Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville. The home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene.
HALL COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 46

Car full of teens crashed in Austell leaving 1 dead, 3 injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 15-year-old is dead and three others recovering from injuries after their vehicle crashed in Austell. It happened on March 29 at around 8:31 p.m. Investigators with the Cobb County Police Department learned that a red 2017 Nissan Maxima was driving southbound on Warren Drive as it approached an intersection. As the Nissan entered a right curve, the driver, a 16-year-old girl, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and the car proceeded to rotate clockwise before winding up in a front yard where the front portion collided with a stump.
AUSTELL, GA
KOMO News

Man dies after falling into Ballard's Salmon Bay

SEATTLE — Authorities say a 61-year-old man died after he reportedly fell off a working vessel docked in Salmon Bay in Seattle. Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, officials responded to a report of a man who had fallen overboard or possibly slipped off a ladder off the shore, said Detective Patrick Michaud, a Seattle police spokesperson.
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

Child dies after being found near Dover cliffs and rushed to hospital

A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
ACCIDENTS
KTSA

Child dies after accidentally being run over

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A child died Monday after she was accidentally run over at an apartment complex on the Eastside. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died of her injuries, according to KENS5. The apartment is near I-10 E and WW White Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
MIAMI, FL

