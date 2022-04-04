ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers rookie Chris Duarte won't return this season

By HoopsHype
 1 day ago
Scott Agness: NEWS: Pacers rookie Chris Duarte won’t play in the final three games. His season is over.

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (right foot), Malcolm Brogdon (lower back) and T.J. McConnell (right wrist) are questionable to play tomorrow against the #Sixers.

McConnell has not played since Dec. 1.

Chris Duarte, Ricky Rubio, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are OUT. – 5:11 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Basssy, Powell, and Springer are the only Sixers on the injury report thus far for tomorrow in Indiana.

Brogdon, McConnell, Bitadze are questionable for IND.

Duarte, Rubio, Turner, and Warren all OUT. – 5:02 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

NEWS: Pacers rookie Chris Duarte won’t play in the final three games. His season is over. – 1:00 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR ROY Predictor:

1. Scottie Barnes: 6.26

2. Evan Mobley: 5.38

3. Franz Wagner: 4.3

4. Cade Cunningham: 4.25

5. Jalen Green: 3.49

6. Herbert Jones: 2.79

7. Josh Giddey: 2.75

8. Ayo Dosunmu: 2.43

9. Bones Hyland: 2.15

10. Chris Duarte: 1.87

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) and Malcolm Brogdon (sore lower back) are questionable to play tomorrow against the #Pistons.

Chris Duarte (sore left big toe), T.J. McConnell, Ricky Rubio, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are OUT. – 8:37 PM

Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass

Took a few years for me to come around on Agbaji but it’s become easier to picture an NBA role player whose job is to catch and shoot, get easy transition buckets and slice through open lanes/bad closeouts. Next senior shooter to follow Duarte, Kispert, Bane, Cam Johnson. – 7:22 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Pacers at Celtics – TD Garden – April 1, 2022 – Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis

Indiana – Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Terry Taylor, Oshae Brissett, Goga Bitadze

OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Stauskas Indiana: Turner, Warren, Rubio, Duarte, McConnell pic.twitter.com/jb8OFKRyL77:08 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Rick Carlisle says it’s unlikely Chris Duarte plays in their final four games this season, “but not impossible.”

The Pacers’ lottery pick has been dealing with a sore left toe since February and last played two weeks ago.

Go ahead and shut him down too. – 6:15 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Rick Carlisle on Chris Duarte: “It’s unlikely we’ll see him the rest of the (season) but not impossible.”

Duarte has been out with a sore left big toe. #Pacers6:15 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

“I’d say it’s unlikely we’ll see him the rest of the way, but not impossible,” Rick Carlisle says of Chris Duarte and his toe injury. Duarte has played in just 5 games since the All-Star break and his last apperaance was March 15. – 6:14 PM

James Boyd: Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) and Jalen Smith (head contusion) are IN today, per Rick Carlisle. Chris Duarte (sore left big toe) is OUT. #Pacers -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / March 20, 2022

James Boyd: Lance Stephenson (left ankle) will play, tough he isn’t 100%, per Rick Carlisle. Chris Duarte (left big toe) is OUT. Carlisle said he believes Goga Bitadze (right foot) will play. #Pacers -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / March 4, 2022

James Boyd: Chris Duarte (left big toe) is OUT tonight and Lance Stephenson (left ankle sprain) is IN, per #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / March 2, 2022

ClutchPoints

2 players Pacers must trade in 2022 NBA offseason

The Indiana Pacers are set to miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season with their current 25-54 record, which has them in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. Thanks to their struggles, the Pacers began going into rebuild mode, making two major trades ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline.
NBA
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers at Cavs: Joel Embiid Tremendous in Playoff-Clinching Win

3 observations after Embiid (44 points) wills Sixers to playoff-clinching win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Appropriately, the Sixers clinched a playoff spot Sunday night behind a tremendous performance from their MVP contender. Joel Embiid posted 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and the...
NBA
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
NBA
WISH-TV

Reggie Miller surprises longtime Pacers Media Director ahead of retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Reggie Miller said, “I would NEVER miss this!” to the person inside the Pacers organization who hasn’t missed a thing since 1994. Pacers Media Director David Benner is set to retire later this week at the conclusion of...
NBA
numberfire.com

Isaiah Jackson starting for Pacers Tuesday in place of injured Goga Bitadze

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jackson comes off the bench when the Pacers are at full strength, but they will not be on Tuesday. Goga Bitadze has been ruled out due to a sore right foot, and in his place, Jackson will nab the start versus MVP candidate Joel Embiid down low.
NBA
numberfire.com

Goga Bitadze (foot) questionable for Pacers Tuesday

Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (foot soreness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bitadze had been nursing a foot injury before Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons, and was unable to return to that contest after aggravating his injury. While he is listed as questionable, he seems unlikely to play Tuesday.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Myles Turner, Mavs Share Mutual Interest Ahead Of Offseason?

Following their moves at the NBA trade deadline, it is clear the Indiana Pacers are gearing up for a rebuild. Parting ways with Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert, they are embracing a youth movement. Between the addition of Tyrese Haliburton and rookie standout Chris Duarte, Indiana already has two promising...
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

NBA's Doc Rivers gives major shoutout to Indiana head coach Mike Woodson

Now that the college basketball season has officially come to an end, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers wanted to be sure started his meeting with reporters off on the right foot. He gave a shoutout to first-year Indiana head coach and longtime NBA coach Mike Woodson. Before opening up...
NBA
