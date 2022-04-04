Pacers rookie Chris Duarte won't return this season

Scott Agness: NEWS: Pacers rookie Chris Duarte won’t play in the final three games. His season is over.

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Basssy, Powell, and Springer are the only Sixers on the injury report thus far for tomorrow in Indiana.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR ROY Predictor:

1. Scottie Barnes: 6.26

2. Evan Mobley: 5.38

3. Franz Wagner: 4.3

4. Cade Cunningham: 4.25

5. Jalen Green: 3.49

6. Herbert Jones: 2.79

7. Josh Giddey: 2.75

8. Ayo Dosunmu: 2.43

9. Bones Hyland: 2.15

10. Chris Duarte: 1.87

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

#Pacers injury report: Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) and Malcolm Brogdon (sore lower back) are questionable to play tomorrow against the #Pistons.

Chris Duarte (sore left big toe), T.J. McConnell, Ricky Rubio, Myles Turner and T.J. Warren are OUT. – 8:37 PM

Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass

Took a few years for me to come around on Agbaji but it’s become easier to picture an NBA role player whose job is to catch and shoot, get easy transition buckets and slice through open lanes/bad closeouts. Next senior shooter to follow Duarte, Kispert, Bane, Cam Johnson. – 7:22 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Pacers at Celtics – TD Garden – April 1, 2022 – Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis

Indiana – Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Terry Taylor, Oshae Brissett, Goga Bitadze

OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Stauskas Indiana: Turner, Warren, Rubio, Duarte, McConnell pic.twitter.com/jb8OFKRyL7 – 7:08 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Rick Carlisle says it’s unlikely Chris Duarte plays in their final four games this season, “but not impossible.”

The Pacers’ lottery pick has been dealing with a sore left toe since February and last played two weeks ago.

Go ahead and shut him down too. – 6:15 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Rick Carlisle on Chris Duarte: “It’s unlikely we’ll see him the rest of the (season) but not impossible.”

Duarte has been out with a sore left big toe. #Pacers – 6:15 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

“I’d say it’s unlikely we’ll see him the rest of the way, but not impossible,” Rick Carlisle says of Chris Duarte and his toe injury. Duarte has played in just 5 games since the All-Star break and his last apperaance was March 15. – 6:14 PM

