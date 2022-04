When I was driving down University Ave. near 82nd street this weekend, I was shocked to see that a Valero did not have gas or their gas prices on the sign. Apparently, all the Valero locations in Lubbock are either closing down or changing to something different. For example, if you go to their website and check this specific location, it now says it's an Empire. For now, they're still mentioned on their website, but we don't know how long that will last.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO