JOPLIN, Mo. — Funeral plans have been released for Joplin Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed who were shot and killed in the line of duty March 8. Joplin Police Captain Nick Jimenez said in statement that all services will be held at the Leggett and Platt Center, located at 3950 East Newman Road in Joplin on the Missouri Southern State University Campus.

