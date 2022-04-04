ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Aly & Aj Forced To Shelter In Place During Sacramento Mass Shooting On 1st Night of Tour

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzqN1_0ez6l3zI00
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

As another mass shooting in America left six people dead, pop duo Aly & AJ revealed their bus was ‘caught in the crossfire’ of the deadly Sacramento attack.

“Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento,” tweeted the official Aly & AJ account on Apr. 3, hours after six people were killed and twelve suffered “varying degrees of injuries” after an attack in California’s capital. The duo – sisters Alyson Michalka, 33, and AJ Michalka, 30, — were inside their bus that was parked outside the Crest Theatre. “All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today. We’re praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe,” they tweeted.

“Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is ok,” the two added. “Thank you for everyone reaching out. A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fs3BK_0ez6l3zI00

Authorities believe multiple shooters opened fire just steps away from the Capitol, according to NBC News. “We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings, and we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters,” Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said during a press conference on Sunday (Apr. 3). The chief said gunfire had been heard by officers near the scene around 2 a.m. The officers rushed to the scene, found the injured victims, and administered CPR. “The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented in my 27 years at the Sacramento Police Department,” added Chief Lester.

“The first thing I saw was, like, victims,” said Berry Accius, a community activist, said, per NBC News. “I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming, saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son? Has my son been shot?'”

The dead were identified as Devazia Turner, 29; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; Sergio Harris, 38; Johntaya Alexander, 21; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; and Melinda Davis, 57. The injured were treated at area hospitals.

Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg called the act a “senseless and acceptable tragedy. … “Can we not have a sane debate where, on one side of the line, you say that people who want to use firearms for sport or for hunting or, you know, with reasonable self-defense on one side of the line, and on the other side of the line we say there is absolutely no place for rapid-fire assault weapons anywhere, anyhow? I mean, can we have that? Can we make that distinction?”

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife

169K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

52M+

Views

Related
KCRA.com

Man arrested in connection with Sacramento shooting has criminal history, court records show

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection withSunday’s deadly mass shooting, the city's police chief confirmed. Dandrae Martin was taken into custody and booked on charges of assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, police Chief Kathy Lester told KCRA 3’s Ty Steele in an exclusive interview Monday morning.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

Downtown Sacramento Shooting: 6 dead, at least 10 injured | Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say six people are dead and at least ten others have been injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Sacramento. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. when they heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street and six people dead. Another 10 either took themselves or were transported to hospitals.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Aj Michalka
CBS Sacramento

Oakland Girl, 16, Dies After Shooting At Midtown Sacramento Residence

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old girl from Oakland was found fatally shot at a Midtown Sacramento residence last week. Sacramento police say, back on March 17, officers were called to investigate a report of a person shot at a residence along the 2100 block of L Street. Officers found a teenage girl had been shot at least once. Life-saving measures were started immediately, but police say the girl was soon pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm was found at the scene, but it’s unclear exactly what led up to the girl being shot. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the girl as 16-year-old Oakland resident Marcella Garcia. Detectives with the Sacramento Police Department Homicide Unit have now taken over the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Gun Violence#To Shelter#Alyandaj#Nbc News
KION News Channel 5/46

All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects

By Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Stella Chan, CNN Police are scrambling to find the assailants who opened fire in the California capital Sunday, killing six people and injuring 12 others. On Monday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified all six victims who died: — Johntaya Alexander, 21 — Melinda Davis, 57 — Sergio Harris, The post All 6 victims killed in the Sacramento mass shooting are identified as police hunt for suspects appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Mass Shooting: Digging Into The Criminal History Of Suspect Dandrae Martin

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One suspect has been arrested in Sacramento’s deadly mass shooting, 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, who he’s been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces multiple charges but none of them are for murder. The arrest of the first suspect in the shooting prompted the need for more answers from community activists like Berry Accius. “I think the right narrative is important because you don’t want retaliation,” Accius said. “You want to first put the family at ease, and then you want to put the city at ease.” Police say Martin is one of the shooters involved. Investigators are not...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Philadelphia police say mass shooting was hired hit

Police say a mass shooting that left one person dead and six injured in Philadelphia last September was the result of a hired hit carried out on a busy street in the middle of the afternoon, reports CBS Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Lt. Hamilton Marshmond says 26-year-old Steven Jones was standing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC10

Over 60 shots were fired in a shooting that left a man shot multiple times in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office recovered more than 60 shell casings after responding to a recent shooting in Sacramento County. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, March 25, deputies received a call from the victim saying he was shot at near the 1300 block of Hood Franklin Road in Hood.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
NBC News

At least 7 injured after mass shooting in Chicago

Officials say seven people were transported to local hospitals after a shooting in Chicago. Police say the incident began when individuals inside two cars started talking to a group gathered outside a restaurant. WMAQ’s Christian Farr reports.March 14, 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
169K+
Followers
15K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy