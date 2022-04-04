ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

This Drake Bet Costs Him 100 Thousand Dollars

By Matty Willz
Z1079
Z1079
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfMFk_0ez6jR3V00
Source: Cole Burston / Getty

We may be in April, but that hasn’t stopped March Madness from raging on.

Drake is a notorious basketball fan. His NBA allegiance is reserved for his hometown Toronto Raptors, but in the college ranks he tends to root for the Kentucky Wildcats. He’s made several very public and very large bets over the years, but this last one may sting a little more than those others.

Or… maybe it won’t. Drake is super-rich and he seems to take losses like this fairly well. He bet a total of $1.2million on last year’s Super Bowl, in hopes that his BFF Odell Beckham Jr would go crazy in that game. But that situation left him up money, a slightly different outcome than what he experienced last weekend.

“I’m a Wildcat for life but I’m riding with @getfadedinc team for this one”

Drake wagered $100,000 on the Duke Blue Devils, who lost in the Final Four to the North Carolina Tar Heels. It was legendary Coach Krzyzewski’s final game, though it likely won’t be the final major wager that Drizzy shows off on the gram.

North Carolina State
