Profs Discuss Human Genome Project

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngstrom, Godde say completion of human genome sequencing, after more than 30 years of work, could have far-reaching implications. – In the 19th century, geographers pretty much knew how the world was laid out – where the oceans stopped and land masses began, where countries’ borders were, and where cities, towns...

WVNews

Modern and ancient genomes identify 100,000-year-old human family tree

WASHINGTON (WV News) — Recent reports from CNN reveal the largest human family tree, identifying nearly 27 million ancestors over 100,000 years old. Per the Smithsonian Magazine, the U.S. News and World Report stated an international team of scientists collected reports of almost 4,000 individual genome sequences from 215 populations around the world to identify these ancestors.
Nature.com

Gene-lifestyle interactions in the genomics of human complex traits

The CHARGE Gene-Lifestyle Interactions Working Group,. European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The role and biological significance of gene-environment interactions in human traits and diseases remain poorly understood. To address these questions, the CHARGE Gene-Lifestyle Interactions Working Group conducted series of genome-wide interaction studies (GWIS) involving up to 610,475 individuals across four ancestries for three lipids and four blood pressure traits, while accounting for interaction effects with drinking and smoking exposures. Here we used GWIS summary statistics from these studies to decipher potential differences in genetic associations and GÃ—E interactions across phenotype-exposure-ancestry combinations, and to derive insights on the potential mechanistic underlying GÃ—E through in-silico functional analyses. Our analyses show first that interaction effects likely contribute to the commonly reported ancestry-specific genetic effect in complex traits, and second, that some phenotype-exposures pairs are more likely to benefit from a greater detection power when accounting for interactions. It also highlighted modest correlation between marginal and interaction effects, providing material for future methodological development and biological discussions. We also estimated contributions to phenotypic variance, including in particular the genetic heritability conditional on the exposure, and heritability partitioned across a range of functional annotations and cell types. In these analyses, we found multiple instances of potential heterogeneity of functional partitions between exposed and unexposed individuals, providing new evidence for likely exposure-specific genetic pathways. Finally, along this work, we identified potential biases in methods used to jointly meta-analyze genetic and interaction effects. We performed simulations to characterize these limitations and to provide the community with guidelines for future GÃ—E studies.
Nature.com

Integrating whole-genome sequencing with multi-omic data reveals the impact of structural variants on gene regulation in the human brain

Structural variants (SVs), which are genomic rearrangements of more than 50 base pairs, are an important source of genetic diversity and have been linked to many diseases. However, it remains unclear how they modulate human brain function and disease risk. Here we report 170,996 SVs discovered using 1,760 short-read whole genomes from aged adults and individuals with Alzheimer's disease. By applying quantitative trait locus (SV-xQTL) analyses, we quantified the impact of cis-acting SVs on histone modifications, gene expression, splicing and protein abundance in postmortem brain tissues. More than 3,200 SVs were associated with at least one molecular phenotype. We found reproducibility of 65"“99% SV-eQTLs across cohorts and brain regions. SV associations with mRNA and proteins shared the same direction of effect in more than 87% of SV"“gene pairs. Mediation analysis showed ~8% of SV-eQTLs mediated by histone acetylation and ~11% by splicing. Additionally, associations of SVs with progressive supranuclear palsy identified previously known and novel SVs.
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
BET

Study: White People More Likely Than Black People To Be Screened For Lung Cancer

Black Americans are about 50 percent less likely to receive lung cancer screenings than white Americans, United Press International reports, citing a JAMA Network Open study released Thursday (March 31). "The racial and ethnic disparities we observed are troubling, and the reasons for these disparities need to be identified so...
