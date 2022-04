I don't know who needs to hear this but for the love of everything that is good, delicious, amazing, and all that exists... please return your shopping carts. Look, I get it - you're tired from a long day and now that you have the car loaded up, the last thing you want to do is return a shopping cart. Here's the thing: it's not that hard! If I had to guess, I would say that returning the shopping cart takes a whopping 10 calories of energy to exert. Is it laziness? Is it forgetfulness?

IDAHO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO