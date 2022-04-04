Beloved local record shop to say goodbye after 23 years

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Cheap Thrills Records has announced that it will be closing the doors to its Beckley location, which will be relocating to Bristol, VA in the coming weeks.

The independently owned business first opened its doors in Princeton, WV in May of 1995. It wasn’t long before the store’s success brought about the establishment of a Beckley location, which had its grand opening in August of 1999, at the Plaza Mall.

Specializing in the sale of music products such as vinyl records, CDs, and even cassette tapes, Cheap Thrills’ selection has always included something for everyone, with electronics like video games and DVDs, as well as collectible items such as t-shirts, figurines, stickers, hats, and jewelry having also become a mainstay in the shop’s expansive inventory.

“It was a very tough decision, but we need to do what is best for our business,” Owner and founder Wyatt Lilly said of the store’s relocation. “We want to say a sincere thank you to everyone that has supported us in Beckley, and we invite you to visit our Princeton shop, which will remain open.”

The store’s new location will be at 507 State St. in downtown Bristol, VA, just across the street from the Bristol Tattoo Company and Theater Bristol. The store is currently hiring for its new location, and hopes to open for business there as early as April 14.

Cheap Thrills’ last day in Beckley will be a week from today, on April 11. Until then, residents are encouraged to stop by to show support for the final week of a storefront which has been a cultural asset to the Beckley area since the 1990s.

The Beckley location of Cheap Thrills Records can be found at 2801 Robert C Byrd Dr, Beckley, WV 25701, and can be reached at (304) 252-3472.