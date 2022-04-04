ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Beloved local record shop to say goodbye after 23 years

By Cameron Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpGFB_0ez6eNEg00

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Cheap Thrills Records has announced that it will be closing the doors to its Beckley location, which will be relocating to Bristol, VA in the coming weeks.

The independently owned business first opened its doors in Princeton, WV in May of 1995. It wasn’t long before the store’s success brought about the establishment of a Beckley location, which had its grand opening in August of 1999, at the Plaza Mall.

Specializing in the sale of music products such as vinyl records, CDs, and even cassette tapes, Cheap Thrills’ selection has always included something for everyone, with electronics like video games and DVDs, as well as collectible items such as t-shirts, figurines, stickers, hats, and jewelry having also become a mainstay in the shop’s expansive inventory.

“It was a very tough decision, but we need to do what is best for our business,” Owner and founder Wyatt Lilly said of the store’s relocation. “We want to say a sincere thank you to everyone that has supported us in Beckley, and we invite you to visit our Princeton shop, which will remain open.”

The store’s new location will be at 507 State St. in downtown Bristol, VA, just across the street from the Bristol Tattoo Company and Theater Bristol. The store is currently hiring for its new location, and hopes to open for business there as early as April 14.

Cheap Thrills’ last day in Beckley will be a week from today, on April 11. Until then, residents are encouraged to stop by to show support for the final week of a storefront which has been a cultural asset to the Beckley area since the 1990s.

The Beckley location of Cheap Thrills Records can be found at 2801 Robert C Byrd Dr, Beckley, WV 25701, and can be reached at (304) 252-3472.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hernshaw family was reunited with their dog after it was found with its back legs tied to a cinderblock in a creek near Rutledge Road, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA). On Sunday morning, Amber Browning was traveling home when her daughter called and said their dog Dasher […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Greyson F

After 42 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

A legendary Italian deli is now closed.Sorin Popa/Unsplash. Many restaurants come and go, lasting little more than a few years and leaving nothing but an open storefront, poised to be replaced by another temporary restaurant. However, there are those select few that defy the odds. The restaurants that discover the perfect combination of delicious food and an enjoyable dining experience. The restaurants that are able to discover the secret are able to last decades and are often passed down from one generation to the next. And yet, when they close shop, they leave more than an empty building. They leave a lasting legacy and a hole in the hearts and stomachs of local fans.
TUCSON, AZ
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway slated for Wednesday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be stopping in Beckley this week. The pantry will be at Linda K Epling Stadium- located at 200 Stadium Drive- on Wednesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be passed out until supplies last.
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
City
Bristol, WV
Beckley, WV
Business
Bristol, VA
Business
City
Princeton, WV
City
Bristol, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Lootpress

Spring Music Festival Planned for April 8–9

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Music Department of Appalachian Bible College presents “Peaceable Kingdom,” a Spring Music Festival celebrating the diversity and beauty of God’s animal kingdom. The program also looks forward to a future kingdom when Christ will usher in the prophesied era of peace and prosperity.
MOUNT HOPE, WV
WDBJ7.com

Man sentenced for 2020 Christmas Day murder in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va (WDBJ) – A man arrested following a Christmas Day murder will end up serving a total of 30 years behind bars, according to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Brianna Stevens, 26, was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive in northwest...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vinyl#Record Shop#Thrills
WLWT 5

Man turns house into record shop after inheriting 20,000 records from uncle

People collect all sorts of things throughout their life. Stamps, coins and baseball cards are some of the most common collections. But no one may have a collection quite like one man in Wisconsin. It may not be a record-setting record collection, but it's drumming up a lot of interest.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Lootpress

City Clean Up Day announced for Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Bluefield announced this morning the dates for its city-wide Clean Up Day, which will take place later this month. Local businesses and residents are being asked to spare some time in the interest of coming together to tidy up the city for the benefit of all residents in the community.
BLUEFIELD, WV
10NEWS

Shop Local: Booze & Bubbles

This is not your average business on wheels. Booze & Bubbles joined us with more on this mobile tap truck!
SHOPPING
Lootpress

Beckley library to hold rummage sale

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced by the Raleigh County Public Library that it will be hosting a rummage sale this weekend, Friday, April 8. The library is currently accepting lightly used donations for the sale, from which funds raised will go toward the support of programs for the library’s children’s department.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Flea market and vendor fair raise money for people in recovery

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– A vendor fair and flea market in Beaver is raising money for a special cause! On Saturday, April 2, 2022, the Reclamation Recovery and Compass Counseling hosted their first vendor fair which featured dozens of crafts, food, and art. All proceeds from the market will go towards providing clothing, and basic necessities […]
BEAVER, WV
Lootpress

Coffee & Tea Celebration to be held this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The second Coffee & Tea Celebration will be taking place this weekend in Downtown Beckley. The event will be held from 11:00am-2:00pm, and will be hosted by Beckley Events along with several local coffee and tea shops and vendors. Beckley Events has urged locals to...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy