West Virginia Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund now accepting applications

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund (OHCF) is now accepting applications through May 31, 2022, for small and large grants. Up to $750,000 may be awarded in total, including $100,000 for small grants.

Please use the Eligibility Assessment to determine if your project qualifies for funding, review the Technical Assistance Manual for grant program and application details, and complete the Grant Application. The current forms and applications are available online here.

The Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund Board of Trustees expects to make grant selections by July 6, 2022.

About the West Virginia Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund:

The OHCF protects lands that host West Virginia’s wild and wonderful natural resources. This work is guided by an 11-member Board of Trustees, drawn from land trusts; the Division of Forestry; the Division of Natural Resources; outdoor recreation and sportsmen’s groups; and the professions of biology, ecology, forestry, and public health. The OHCF’s land-protection projects can include important wildlife habitats, working forests and farmlands, as well as hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreational areas.

Learn more at commerce.wv.gov/boards-commissions/outdoor-heritage-conservation-fund.