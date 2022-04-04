ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

West Virginia Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund now accepting applications

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33X533_0ez6crUO00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund (OHCF) is now accepting applications through May 31, 2022, for small and large grants. Up to $750,000 may be awarded in total, including $100,000 for small grants.

Please use the Eligibility Assessment to determine if your project qualifies for funding, review the Technical Assistance Manual for grant program and application details, and complete the Grant Application. The current forms and applications are available online here.

The Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund Board of Trustees expects to make grant selections by July 6, 2022.

About the West Virginia Outdoor Heritage Conservation Fund:

The OHCF protects lands that host West Virginia’s wild and wonderful natural resources. This work is guided by an 11-member Board of Trustees, drawn from land trusts; the Division of Forestry; the Division of Natural Resources; outdoor recreation and sportsmen’s groups; and the professions of biology, ecology, forestry, and public health. The OHCF’s land-protection projects can include important wildlife habitats, working forests and farmlands, as well as hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreational areas.

Learn more at commerce.wv.gov/boards-commissions/outdoor-heritage-conservation-fund.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Lootpress
Lootpress

13K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow Lootpress and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
northfortynews

Now Accepting Applications for Emergency Food & Shelter Program Funding

United Way of Larimer County to distribute $646,391 in federal funds The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded Larimer County $646,391 in federal funds through the Emergency Food and Shelter [...] This post Now Accepting Applications for Emergency Food & Shelter Program Funding previously appeared on North Forty News.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Lootpress

2021 West Virginia Big Game Bulletin now available

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The 2021 West Virginia Big Game Bulletin is now available, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR). Each year, the Big Game Bulletin supplies the public with annual white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bear and wild boar harvests. Harvests by season and county area are also displayed in the publication.
POLITICS
The Independent

World’s largest wildlife crossing to break ground in California

The world’s largest wildlife crossing is set to break ground in southern California next month.The construction of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing will get underway in Agoura Hills, a city in the Santa Monica Mountains region of Los Angeles County.Work will begin on 22 April in celebration of Earth Day. The crossing will span 10 busy lanes of traffic on the US 101 freeway to become the first bridge of its kind in California and the largest in the world. The crossing comes after two decades of study by the US National Park Service which has shown that roads and...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
bloomberglaw.com

Alaska Loses Legal Effort to Access 28 Million Acres of Land

Alaska’s challenge to the Biden administration’s decision not to open access to 28 million acres of land can’t proceed because the decision-making process as to whether to open the lands is ongoing, a federal court in the state ruled. The state filed its lawsuit after the Bureau...
ALASKA STATE
eenews.net

BLM could open 27.5M more acres to Alaska Native veterans

The Interior Department may soon allow hundreds of Alaska Natives who served in the Vietnam War to claim parcels within a 27.5-million-acre section of federal lands in Alaska. The Bureau of Land Management today released a draft environmental assessment (EA) and an unsigned “finding of no significant impact” that would allow almost 3,000 Vietnam War veterans or their heirs to claim up to 160 acres of federal lands within the selected 27.5-million-acre area.
ALASKA STATE
Daily Montanan

Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country

It’s hard to imagine the damage an enormous timber sale would have had on 70 square miles of Montana’s Ninemile Valley, located about seven miles northwest of Huson, in the Lolo National Forest. But thanks to our lawsuit and two federal court rulings in our favor, the forests, rivers and wildlife in the Soldier-Butler project […] The post Forest Service withdraws its appeal of massive logging project in grizzly country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INDUSTRY
The Daily Yonder

In South Dakota, a Tribal Nation Owns the Largest Native-Managed Buffalo Herd in the World

Over the past two years, the Sicangu Oyate, also known as the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, has cultivated the largest Native-managed buffalo herd in the world. There are currently about 750 buffalo in the herd, according to Aaron Epps, who was the start-up manager for the project, known as Wolakota. He is also the marketing and communications director for REDCO, the economic development arm of the tribal nation, headquartered in South Dakota.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohcf#The Grant Application#The Division Of Forestry
pewtrusts.org

Research Identifies Which Wyoming and South Dakota Forest Areas Should Be Priorities for Conservation

In Wyoming and South Dakota, national forests—ranging from the Bridger-Teton National Forest in western Wyoming to the Black Hills National Forest straddling the Wyoming/South Dakota border—provide a wide variety of benefits to people and wildlife. Together, these forests cover 4.6 million acres of public lands that provide habitat for hundreds of species, clean water for communities, and diverse recreational opportunities including hiking, hunting, and mountain biking. The Bridger-Teton is also part of the southern extent of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem—one of the largest nearly intact temperate-zone ecosystems on Earth. The Black Hills, rising from the surrounding plains, are a crossroads for species from the Rocky Mountains, Great Plains, and northern boreal and eastern forests. To help ensure science-based management of these unique national forests, The Pew Charitable Trusts commissioned Conservation Science Partners to evaluate these landscapes and identify the most ecologically valuable yet unprotected areas within each forest. The reports for the Bridger-Teton and Black Hills are now available.
WYOMING STATE
Lootpress

Gov. Justice congratulates Klöckner Pentaplast on multimillion-dollar expansion of West Virginia facility

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Gov. Jim Justice congratulated Klöckner Pentaplast (kp) on a major expansion of its operations in West Virginia. The global manufacturer and supplier of sustainable packaging products announced today that it has selected its production facility in the Raleigh County community of Beaver for a multimillion-dollar production expansion.
BEAVER, WV
Vail Daily

CPW no longer final arbiter of wolf reintroduction after court relists species as endangered

A federal court ruling in February relisting gray wolves as an endangered species across much of the United States could complicate Colorado’s wolf reintroduction effort. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service indicated its latest intention to delist wolves in May 2019. Colorado voters then approved wolf reintroduction in November 2020, and the final delisting was published soon after. Colorado Parks and Wildlife assumed management authority of wolves in January of 2021.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
FOX 13 News

US agency acknowledges damage to dinosaur tracks in Moab

The Bureau of Land Management failed to take the necessary precautions to protect dinosaur tracks at one of the nation’s most important sites near Moab, resulting in irreparable damage — albeit minor — to several of the footprints, according to a report released last week.
MOAB, UT
pewtrusts.org

U.S. Rivers Need More Protection, and Congress Can Help Now

Healthy free-flowing rivers and riverine wetlands provide myriad benefits to nature and people, including helping to drive local economies throughout the U.S. These waterways sustain aquatic and terrestrial wildlife and ecosystems, provide clean drinking water for communities, and offer places for cultural and recreational experiences. On March 14, International Day...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Community Impact Austin

City of Buda accepting Human Services Funding applications for projects, programs addressing community needs

The city of Buda announced March 15 applications are being accepted for Human Services Funding for projects and programs addressing a variety of community needs, from arts and culture to recreation and animal-related services. Funding requests must come from tax-exempt, nonprofit organizations, according to a press release. The city accepts...
BUDA, TX
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

N.H. Homeowner Assistance Program Accepting Applications Now

The federally funded New Hampshire Homeowner Assistance Fund program established through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery has launched and is accepting applications. The program provides aid to eligible residents of New Hampshire who are struggling to pay their mortgage, property taxes, utility bills, and other housing...
HEALTH SERVICES
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy