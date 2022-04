Anthony Elementary School students have out-squatted the competition and placed in the top 10 among 660 participating classrooms in a recent competition hosted by Hy-Vee. Anthony students did squats throughout February while learning about health and the importance of exercise. Anthony joined the Hy-Vee KidsFit School Wellness Club to provide resources, activities and fun challenges to keep children engaged and active in the classroom.

FITNESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO