Becky Migas of Women in Sustainability (WIS) is thinking about how our clothing choices affect the planet, and she wants to help others learn what it means to be environmentally aware in our clothing choices. “Fashion is where people talk the most about sustainability,” she says. “How do we think about the clothes we wear, and what happens in their lifecycle? There is so much waste in our landfills from the fashion industry."

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 DAYS AGO