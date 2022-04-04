ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NL MVP, Cy Young Award and Rookie of the Year odds

With the Major League Baseball season just days away from starting, it’s time to take a look at the 2022 National League Awards odds.

Last year’s winners are still with their same clubs. Will Philadelphia Phillies OF Bryce Harper, who captured his second MVP award, and Milwaukee Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes, who captured the Cy Young in his first full season as a starter, repeat?

Below, we look at the 2022 National League Awards odds; be sure to check back for our MLB picks and predictions as the season ramps up.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Odds last updated Monday, April 4 at 1 p.m. ET.

National League MVP - Favorites

  • Washington Nationals OF Juan Soto (+260)
  • Atlanta Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. (+650)
  • Philadelphia Phillies OF Bryce Harper (+700)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers OF Mookie Betts (+900)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers 1B Freddie Freeman (+1000)

National League MVP - Contenders

  • San Diego Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. (+1300)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers SS Trea Turner (+1300)
  • St. Louis Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado (+2000)
  • New York Mets SS Francisco Lindor (+2000)
  • Atlanta Braves 3B Austin Riley (+2000)

National League MVP - Next tier of contenders

  • Atlanta Braves 2B Ozzie Albies (+3000)
  • New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso (+3000)
  • San Diego Padres 3B Manny Machado (+3000)
  • St. Louis Cardinals OF Tyler O’Neill (+3000)
  • Milwaukee Brewers OF Christian Yelich (+3000)

National League MVP - Notables

  • St. Louis Cardinals 1B Paul Goldschmidt (+4000)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Justin Turner (+5000)
  • Cincinnati Reds 1B Joey Votto (+5000)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers OF Cody Bellinger (+6000)
  • San Francisco SS Brandon Crawford (+6000)

National League MVP - Long shots

  • St. Louis Cardinals SS Paul DeJong (+9000)
  • Philadelphia Phillies 2B Jean Segura (+9000)
  • Colorado Rockies OF Charlie Blackmon (+10000)
  • New York Mets 2B Jeff McNeil (+10000)

National League Cy Young Award - Favorites

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
  • New York Mets Max Scherzer (+500)
  • Milwaukee Brewers Corbin Burnes (+550)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers Walker Buehler (+650)
  • Philadelphia Phillies Zack Wheeler (+700)
  • Milwaukee Brewers Brandon Woodruff (+750)
  • New York Mets Jacob deGrom (+900)

National League Cy Young Award - Contenders

  • Miami Marlins Sandy Alcantara (+1200)
  • Philadelphia Phillies Aaron Nola (+1200)
  • San Francisco Giants Logan Webb (+1200)
  • Atlanta Braves Max Fried (+1300)
  • San Francisco Giants Carlos Rodon (+1500)

National League Cy Young Award - Notables

  • Atlanta Braves Ian Anderson (+3000)
  • San Diego Padres Yu Darvish (+3000)
  • St. Louis Cardinals Jack Flaherty (+3000)
  • Atlanta Braves Charlie Morton (+3000)
  • San Diego Padres Blake Snell (+3000)

National League Cy Young Award - Long shots

  • St. Louis Cardinals Adam Wainwright (+6000)
  • Arizona Cardinals Madison Bumgarner (+7000)
  • San Francisco Giants Anthony DeSclafani (+7000)
  • Los Angeles Dodgers Andrew Heaney (+7000)
  • Milwaukee Adrian Houser (+7000)
  • St. Louis Cardinals Steven Matz (+7000)
  • St. Louis Cardinals Miles Mikolas (+7000)
  • Washington Nationals Stephen Strasburg (+7000)

National League Rookie of the Year - Favorites

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLTr3_0ez6SU5r00
Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
  • Chicago Cubs OF Seiya Suzuki (+320)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates SS Oneil Cruz (+380)
  • Washington Nationals C Keibert Ruiz (+550)

National League Rookie of the Year - Contenders

  • San Diego Padres SS C.J. Abrams (+700)
  • San Francisco Giants C Joey Bart (+900)
  • Cincinnati Reds SP Hunter Greene (+900)
  • Philadelphia SS Bryson Stott (+900)

dodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts: AJ Pollock Trade ‘Big Loss’ For Dodgers But Also ‘Win-Win’

The Los Angeles Dodgers addressed their void at closer by trading AJ Pollock to the Chicago White Sox for eight-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel. Kimbrel takes over for Kenley Jansen, who signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves. Jansen holds the Dodgers franchise record with 350 career saves, but Kimbrel is the only active player with more than that at 372.
MLB
