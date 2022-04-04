ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC billboards in Florida will promote diversity, acceptance of LGBTQ+ community

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MhUW0_0ez6OTmc00

Mayor Eric Adams will attempt to lure Floridians to New York City in a twist on the age-old migration of New Yorkers flocking to the sunshine state.

In response to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' newly passed "Don't Say Gay" law , Mayor Adams is encouraging Florida's LGBTQ+ community to move to the city.

"This is the city of stonewall," Adams said. "This is a city where we are proud to talk about how you can live in a comfortable setting and not be harassed, not be abused."

Florida's new legislation prevents any instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity until after third grade, a tactic that could isolate children struggling with their identity.

Kalima McKenzie Simms runs the LGBTQ programs for the New York City Department of Education and says she knows firsthand that support for LGBTQ students in schools is vital.

"Every student needs to be heard, seen, affirmed," Simms said. "A staggering 50% of transgender youth who are not supported are more likely to attempt suicide."

The city will put up several billboards across the sunshine state for eight weeks to celebrate New York's "diversity and acceptance" of the LGBTQ+ community.

Billboards will be located in major cities like Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.

Mayor Adams called the Don't Say Gay law, "political showmanship to demonize a particular group or community."

And while Adams did face criticism from leaders of the LGBTQ+ community in the city for some of his appointments, they all appear to be united against a greater enemy, DeSantis.

Longtime activist Allen Roskoff said the mayor made a "big mistake" by appointing three people who expressed homophobic views in previous offices.

"We're very disappointed and outraged" he admitted, but they have decided to "move onward. There's a lot we can do together."

Ruskoff suggested putting LGBTQ+ pride banners in schools to take the city's answer to Florida's law one step further.

Councilmember Chi Ossé, who is queer, had some choice words for the governor of Florida at a press conference today announcing the billboards.

"I also want to give a big FU to Governor Desantis for his lack of leadership and standing with the LGBTQ in solidarity," Ossé said.

The ads like "loud, proud and still allowed" are pithy, provocative, and pointed and they're free.

Mayor Adams said that all the billboard space in Florida is being donated by people from outside of the city who are "standing up."

"This is costing NYC taxpayers nothing," Adams said.

READ MORE NYC begins removing homeless encampments

Chantee Lans reports from a homeless encampment cleanup site in Williamsburg.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 3

Related
Healthline

Why Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Is So Dangerous

Health experts say legislation like Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill (which has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its opponents) can negatively affect the mental and physical health of young people. According to experts, when a person’s identity (or the identity...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Williamsburg, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Variety

Lizzo Slams Texas Abortion Laws, Anti-Trans Policies: ‘Stay Out of My Body’

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo slammed new Texas laws and policies that restrict access to abortion and target trans children and their families during a keynote conversation at SXSW on Sunday. The pop star, who grew up in Houston, said the controversial moves unfairly target women and the LGBTQ community. “I’m proud to rep Houston, but I’m not proud to rep Texas politics right now,” Lizzo said to loud applause. “Mind your business,” she added. “Trans rights are human rights.” The singer was equally impassioned when discussing Texas lawmakers ban on abortion after six weeks, or at the detection of...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Florida#Racism#Lgbtq Community#Floridians#New Yorkers
YourCentralValley.com

Community mourns loss of beloved Fresno LGBTQ+ activist

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The LGBTQ+ community in Fresno lost an icon this week. Jeffery Robinson paved the way for the pride parade in the Tower District. He also pioneered programs and safe spaces for those in search of support. On Saturday, his loved ones gathered to grieve and honor the ‘gay mayor of Fresno.’  “It hurt. […]
FRESNO, CA
WCNC

Disney has 'utterly failed' on threats to LGBTQ community over Florida legislation, group says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from when Disney announced it would be suspending Florida political donations. Disney workers are planning walkouts during their breaks every day this week to protest CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" legislation that critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
LGBT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

‘This is the city of Stonewall’: NYC erects billboards in Florida opposing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

A series of New York City billboards across Florida takes aim at what opponents have called the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law while promoting the city as a welcome place for LGBT+ people.“This is the city of Stonewall,” Mayor Eric Adams said from the steps of City Hall on 4 April, invoking the name of the city’s LGBT+ uprising in 1969.“This is the city where we are proud to talk about how you can live in a comfortable setting and not be harassed, not be abused – not only as adults but also as young people,” he said.The billboards...
HOMELESS
Axios

Texas support for "Don't Say Gay" law may be sign of what's to come

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's campaign email this week promised a Texas version of the recently signed Florida bill referred to by some critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law. Why it matters: Another front in the Texas culture war is erupting. Patrick's comments are a sign of what's to come when the Legislature convenes next January, and the sentiments are sure to help shape the political terrain ahead of the November elections.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Poll: Latinos are highly accepting of members of LGBTQ community

Latinos say they are accepting of members of the LGBTQ community, and many support someone’s right to choose the gender they identify with, according to a new Axios-Ipsos Latino Poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo. Why it matters: The percentage of Latinos who identify as LGBTQ has more than...
SOCIETY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
99K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy