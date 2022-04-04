Noodle Pudding

Wenwen serves the sort of food you'd want to scarf down before getting horizontal on a couch to watch Forgetting Sarah Marshall for the 17th time. Nothing feels precious at this Greenpoint spot—instead, the Taiwanese dishes like the spicy 886 Noodle (think of a beef noodle soup without any broth) and the extremely tender braised pork belly with big chunks of cuttlefish feel nostalgic and comforting. Speaking of 886, you’ll see a lot of dishes from that place—like the outstanding pea shoots with eggy tofu skins—on the menu, because that’s the other restaurant from the Wenwen team. Unlike that spot, it won't seem like most of the diners here have an NYU student ID, but this place still feels fun, especially when you see the bathrooms that could double as private karaoke rooms and the cartoonishly large Shyboy 4XL cocktail. Don’t leave without ordering the lone dessert, fried tangyuan with black sesame paste and a bunch of other stuff including cilantro. We weren't sure about all that cilantro, but we’re still thinking about it in a not-at-all-terrible way, so that’s saying something.

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO