Rock veterans Nonpoint have been hitting the road hard since last summer and they're staying the course with a headlining spring U.S. tour with special guest VRSTY. The Taken Apart and Put Back Together tour will kick off on May 20 with a sold out show (featuring Nonpoint only) set to take place in Flint, Michigan. The next day, Nonpoint, who released the Ruthless EP last year, will provide support for Black Label Society, after which the two-band run will more properly be underway. For VRSTY, whose third album Welcome Home dropped earlier this year, the tour will conclude on June 24 in Lexington, Kentucky, while Nonpoint will play one more show the following day before heading home.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO