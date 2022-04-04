Firefighters battle massive fire that ripped through Garden Grove commercial building

Firefighters on Monday were battling a massive fire that ripped through a two-story commercial building in the Garden Grove area.

The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m. on the 7400 block of Chapman Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The blaze created a thick plume of black smoke over the area.

Crews were fighting the flames in a defensive mode as they doused the building with water. No injuries were immediately reported.

According to an update issued by OCFA on Twitter, it took firefighters about 18 minutes to get the fire fully under control.

It's unclear if anyone was inside the building when the fire started.

The cause remains under investigation.