California State

DAILY DIGEST, 4/4: ‘The truth is California does not have enough water’; CA Groundwater Conditions Report Water Year 2021; A small and unpretentious fish is sending a warning message; Feds slash water supplies for Valley communities; and more …

By Maven
mavensnotebook.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEBINAR: Office Hours: Proactive groundwater management strategies from 12pm to 1pm. On April 4, we’ll be hosting Maurice Hall, Vice-President, Climate Resilient Water Systems, for the Environmental Defense Fund. We’ll be discussing OpenET, groundwater accounting and proactive water management to build resilience beyond SGMA. Click here to...

mavensnotebook.com

Comments / 3

Pippi Longstocking
1d ago

Democrats are allowing illegals to use up our water and resources for votes.

Reply
5
#Water Year#Water Desalination#Water Supplies#Water Resources#Water Management#Daily Digest#Sgma#Resilience Roundtable#Californians#University Of California
