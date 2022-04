THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – A gun was fired and nobody was hit during a deputy-involved shooting in Thousand Oaks Saturday. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 5 a.m. in the 3000 block of Rollings Avenue. Deputies said they were investigating a catalytic converter theft when a pursuit happened. “We responded to a call about a catalytic converter theft,” said Captain Cameron Henderson of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. “We responded and a pursuit happened at that point.” They chased the suspect into a cul-de-sac on Rollings Avenue, and when law enforcement attempted to confront the suspect, he sped towards the...

