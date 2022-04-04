ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge blocks Air Force discipline over vaccine objections

By JOHN SEEWER
 2 days ago

TOLEDO, Ohio — (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the military from disciplining a dozen U.S. Air Force officers who are asking for religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine.

The officers, mostly from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, along with a handful of airmen and reservists, filed a lawsuit in February after their exemption requests were denied.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew McFarland in Cincinnati granted a preliminary injunction last Thursday that stops the Air Force from acting against the officers, airmen and reservists until their lawsuit is resolved.

The plaintiffs accuse the Air Force of using a double standard when it comes to approving exemption requests, saying it had allowed thousands of medical and administrative exemptions but only a handful for religious reasons.

Last week, a federal judge in Texas barred the Navy from taking action for now against sailors who have objected to being vaccinated on religious grounds.

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor had, in January, issued a preliminary injunction preventing the Navy from disciplining or discharging 35 sailors who sued over the Navy’s vaccine policy while their case played out. A week ago, O’Connor agreed the case could go forward as a class action lawsuit and issued a preliminary injunction covering about 4,000 sailors who have objected on religious grounds to being vaccinated.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last year made vaccinations mandatory for service members, saying the vaccine is critical to maintaining military readiness and the health of the force. But members of Congress, the military and the public have questioned if the exemption reviews have been fair.

Those who refuse the vaccine can face discipline up to being discharged from the service.

The officers who filed the lawsuit in Ohio said they had followed their chain of command and each had talked with an Air Force chaplain to determine the sincerity of their beliefs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Supreme Court Blocks Lower Court Ruling on Navy SEALs and Covid Vaccinations, in Win for Pentagon

The Supreme Court on Friday blocked a lower court order that prevented the Navy from restricting the deployment of Navy SEALs who refuse to get a Covid vaccine. The court said the lower court order is blocked “insofar as it precludes the Navy from considering respondents’ vaccination status in making deployment, assignment, and other operational decisions.”
WETM

Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued...
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
americanmilitarynews.com

US air defense troops deploying to DC

Members of an air defense artillery unit belonging to the Ohio National Guard are deploying to Washington D.C. this week. The Ohio National Guard announced on Monday that 30 members of the Headquarters Battery of the 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (174th ADA) would deploy to the U.S. capital in support of Operation Noble Eagle. The unit will hold a send-off ceremony at the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church in Reynoldsburg, Ohio on Tuesday afternoon.
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Rioter Whose Son Warned FBI Is Now a Convicted Criminal

An armed Texas militia member accused of leading a “vigilante mob” to breach the U.S. Capitol became the first Jan. 6 rioter to get convicted by a jury on Tuesday. Forty-nine-year-old Guy Reffitt was found guilty of all five counts against him, including bringing a gun to the Capitol grounds, as part of a MAGA mob that stormed the seat of the government to stop the electoral certification of President Joe Biden. After the siege, Reffitt came home and threatened his two children to keep quiet about his involvement in the riots.
Navy Times

What are military burn pits? And why are veterans worried about them?

Burn pits are well-known within the military community, but the reasons for using them and the dangers that accompany them are less familiar to the American public. With the topic gaining prominence in recent months, here’s a look at the issues surrounding burn pits and the help veterans could receive in dealing with their effects.
Independent Record

USS Montana delivered to Navy, commissioning set for June 25

The USS Montana, the newest Virginia-class fast-attack nuclear submarine, has been delivered to the U.S. Navy and a Treasure State-based group supporting the vessel posted on its website that the commissioning ceremony has been scheduled for June 25, at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia. The 7,800-ton sub, also known as...
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s the list of 87 potential new names for confederate-named Army posts

The federal Naming Commission has released a list of 87 potential names for nine posts named for Confederate generals. The list—which includes historical military figures, recent Medal of Honor recipients, and more—was drawn from a total of 3,670 unique names among the 34,000-plus submissions the congressionally mandated commission received via its website and during members’ visits to the posts and surrounding communities, according to a Thursday press release.
