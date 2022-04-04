Homepage News Items

Contact: Samantha Yeung, Library Division Manager, syeung@tolibrary.org; (805) 381-7332

Alexandra South, Communications Manager, asouth@toaks.org; (805) 449-2120

National Library Week Celebration

National Library Week (April 3 - 9, 2022) is a time to celebrate our nation's libraries and library workers' contributions and promote library use and support. The theme for this year, "Connect with Your Library," promotes the idea that libraries offer the opportunity to connect through access to technology, multimedia content, and educational programs. The City of Thousand Oaks is proud to share two new services that will launch during National Library Week.

Zip Books, a free home delivery service, is a way for patrons to request books that Thousand Oaks Library does not currently own. The item is shipped directly to you through Amazon and checked out to your account for four weeks. Once you return the book to the library, staff may consider adding it to the collection. The California Library Services Act funds the Zip Book Project until June 30, 2022.

Thousand Oaks Libraries will offer laptop kits for patrons to check out and use at home. A laptop kit consists of a Chromebook, hotspot, mouse, and a set of earphones upon request.

Whether patrons visit in person or virtually, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery, and exploration. Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with new ideas and services. This National Library Week, we invite our community to join, visit, or advocate for their local libraries. Throughout April, patrons who register for a new library card at a Circulation Desk will receive a free book bag and win a prize while supplies last. Adult patrons will receive an Opportunity Drawing Ticket for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Amazon or Target. Signing up for a library card is a quick, easy way to help your library thrive.

Visit the Thousand Oaks Library online or in-person to learn how you can connect to technology, multimedia content, educational programs, and more. For more information, please visit www.tolibrary.org or contact Ask a Librarian at 805-449-2660.

###