The Cañon City Middle School Falcon Theater will present its first play since the invasion of COVID-19 inside its new auditorium, located at 1215 Main St., on Friday and Saturday nights. The doors will open just before the 7 p.m. performances and entry is $5 but children two and under are free. They ask that guests enter door No. 3.

CANON CITY, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO