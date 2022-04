Two weeks before Kanye West was set to headline the climactic night of Coachella, he has reportedly pulled out of the performance!. There will be no Kanye “Ye” West at Coachella this year, according to a new report from TMZ. Two weeks before Ye, 44, was scheduled to close out the two-weekend festival (Apr. 15-17, 22-24), the “Jail” rapper has reportedly decided to cancel his appearance. As to what may have prompted Kanye to supposedly walked away from the biggest musical event of the year, TMZ notes it’s “unclearly exactly why” he decided to pull out. TMZ also notes that Ye wasn’t coming alone: supposedly, Travis Scott was really going to join Kanye, marking the first time La Flame made a major public performance since the deadly AstroWorld tragedy in November 2021.

COACHELLA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO