Arkansas State

Are Red Wasps The Most Dangerous Wasps In Arkansas?

By Wes
 1 day ago
Are red wasps the most dangerous wasps in Arkansas?. Red wasps or paper wasps and German Yellow Jackets are the most dangerous wasps in the United States Arkansas included. And it is that time of the year, wasp season. I am allergic so I make sure I am not on their...

Banned Baby Names in The United States And Arkansas & Texas

Parents put a lot of time into naming their babies. Whether it's a family name that is being handed down through the generations or a cool trendy name but did you know there are names that are not allowed in the United States? Most states have baby name rules too. We found out what names are banned in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
Unfortunately Arkansas Is Not One Of the Most Friendliest States

What states are the most friendly in the United States? How does the natural state Arkansas fair on this list of the friendliest states?. If you are from the South like I am you have always been told that folks from this area are friendly. Definitely friendlier than people from the North, but is that really true. I found a story on the friendliest states and of course, I had to see how all of the states n the South faired. Some states in this story from Big Event Travel, it was not surprising with New York being most unfriendly:
ARKANSAS STATE
Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seen a Black Ladybug With Red Spots in Shreveport? Don’t Touch It

Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Desperate search for Indiana couple, ages 72 and 69, who vanished last month while driving their RV from Oregon through Nevada on 1,300-mile trip to see friends in Arizona

Authorities are desperately searching for an elderly couple who vanished nine days ago while driving their RV through Nevada on their way to visit friends in Arizona. Ron Barker, 72, and his wife, Beverley Barker, 69, from Indiana, set out in their motorhome on a 1,300-mile road trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tucson, Arizona, on March 26.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Great Arkansas Free Tree Giveaway All Across The State

The state of Arkansas is celebrating National Arbor Day by giving away free trees at locations all across the beautiful state of Arkansas. From Texarkana to Fayetteville to Little Rock to El Dorado to Jonesboro and everywhere in between!. The event is hosted by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry...
ARKANSAS STATE
5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
Does Texarkana Have It’s Own Mothman?

Mothman? Really? Or could there be a reasonable explanation for this moving dark shadow recorded right here near downtown Texarkana?. The owner of the video graciously allowed me to post it here to maybe help solve the mystery of, what the heck is that?. This video was taken in Texarkana,...
TEXARKANA, TX
Tip Toe Through The Tulips in Hot Springs, Arkansas This Weekend

The beauty of the Spring season is in full display with thousands of tulips in full bloom at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs, Arkansas. That's right, you don't have to go to Holland to see over 150,000 Dutch Tulips in every color imaginable in this park-like setting. You will totally be immersed as you stroll over stone bridges, winding trails, and see dazzling waterfalls at Garvan Woodland Gardens. This weekend is the peak season for viewing the Tulip Extravaganza that even musician, Tiny Tim would love to go tiptoeing through the tulips. However, tulips will not be the only thing you will see this weekend, there are other colorful varieties of flowers that are springing to life as well. Daffodils, hyacinths, azaleas, and more. Most flowers bloom around this time of the month into late April depending on weather conditions.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
What is the Most Popular Card Game in Texas?

There's nothing like a card game with friends and family that gets your competitive juices flowing. You're probably interested to know what your state’s favorite game is. According to Spilsbury, a toy and game company they recently compiled a list of 26 of the top card games and had them analyzed through Google search volume over 12 months to determine the most popular card game in every state.
TEXAS STATE
Pickup Drives Off After Being Tossed by Texas Tornado

Have you seen this video yet of a pickup in Texas that gets literally tossed by a tornado and drives away? Unbelievable!. According to the CBS television station that posted the video, this happened during those severe storms that hit us last night and this morning as well. The location is reported to be near Elgin, Texas, just a little east of Austin. It was captured on a dashcam in a vehicle driving the other way.
TEXAS STATE
