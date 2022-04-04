Two-Minute Drill: Nebraska's transfer class shares a common trait

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Monday’s spring practice. Frost opened with recapping spring football. “We have gotten a lot better at a lot of things,” Frost said. “There is still some things I am not happy with that need to get cleaned up. That is spring ball in a nutshell. I did not think the offense had a great day today. We just need to execute a little bit better. We are doing some simple things a lot better. Spring has been fun. There has been a lot of guys bringing good energy. We are missing quite a few guys that are going to be key contributors and it will be nice to have them back but I think a lot of guys got better over the course of spring.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO