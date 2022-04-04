ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Two-Minute Drill: Nebraska's transfer class shares a common trait

By Lincoln Journal Star
hazard-herald.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Report: NU 'nowhere near' QB1 announcement; Frost still mum...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Ohio State Defensive Player Is Transferring

Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Per Thamel, Cavazos is seeking more playing time after registering eight tackles and two passes defended in six games with the Buckeyes last season. Cavazos, a four-star recruit from San Antonio, Texas, redshirted in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Died Sunday At 75

A longtime college football coach passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, former college football coach Stan Parrish died over the weekend. He was in the profession for more than 40 years. “Former Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State head coach Stan Parrish...
NFL
The Spun

Scott Frost Was Asked About Nebraska’s Quarterback Battle

The first big quarterback battle at Nebraska in the last four years is set for this summer as Casey Thompson, Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy vie for the starting job. Head coach Scott Frost weighed in on the impending quarterback battle. Speaking to the media on Monday, Frost...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State commit named Florida's Mr. Basketball

An Ohio State basketball commit has been awarded with the highest individual high school honor in the state. Brice Sensabaugh, a 4-star small forward in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, was named Florida Mr. Basketball this week. He receives the honor after averaging 25.1 and 7.2 rebounds per game at Lake Highland Prep in Orlando.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wyoming News

Frost says spring has been 'fun,' though inconsistency, injuries remain part of offensive conversation

Scott Frost on Monday described the first four-plus weeks of spring ball in a critical offseason for his tenure as Nebraska's head football coach as "fun," but admitted he was less than thrilled with the way the offense performed earlier that morning. "We've got a lot better at a lot of things," Frost said. "There's still some things I'm not happy with that need to get cleaned up. That's spring ball in a nutshell. Didn't think the offense had a great day today. We just...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Transfer#Trait#Two Minute Drill#American Football#College Football#Nu#Fidone
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNB Local4

Frost talks importance of consistency ahead of Spring Game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Monday’s spring practice. Frost opened with recapping spring football. “We have gotten a lot better at a lot of things,” Frost said. “There is still some things I am not happy with that need to get cleaned up. That is spring ball in a nutshell. I did not think the offense had a great day today. We just need to execute a little bit better. We are doing some simple things a lot better. Spring has been fun. There has been a lot of guys bringing good energy. We are missing quite a few guys that are going to be key contributors and it will be nice to have them back but I think a lot of guys got better over the course of spring.”
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Big 12 Football: Analyzing Returning Starter Data for 2022

College football's 2022 season is still months away, but with spring practice in progress and the roster picture becoming clearer for all 131 teams, it's never too early to think about next fall and what teams return the most talent. The Big 12 enters '22 in a state of flux....
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy