Sen. Bill Cassidy says he will oppose Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to Supreme Court

By The Advocate Capitol Bureau
 1 day ago

Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said Monday that he’d be voting against the confirmation of U.S. District of Columbia Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as...

Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana State
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bill Cassidy
The Independent

‘Absolutely shameful’: Tom Cotton condemned for suggesting Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis at Nuremberg

In remarks to the US Senate opposing Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the US Supreme Court, Senator Tom Cotton said the judge “might have” defended Nazis during the Nuremberg trials.“The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis,” the Arkansas senator said on 5 April, referring to former Justice Robert H Jackson, who was appointed chief counsel in the prosecution of Nazi war criminals.“This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them,” Senator Cotton added.Republican officials have scrutinised Judge Jackson’s record as a federal public defender representing detainees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming's senators push Biden to speed development of federal uranium reserve

Wyoming’s senators introduced a bill Thursday intended to expedite the formation of a national uranium reserve. Last year’s federal spending bill allocated $75 million to the Department of Energy to establish the reserve, which would contain only U.S. uranium — and cause a spike in demand that industry hopes will spur production at some of the country’s idle mines.
WYOMING STATE
Salon

Congress just made a "choice to extend the pandemic" by cutting international COVID aid to $0

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Republican and Democratic congressional negotiators on Monday are reportedly set to announce a $10 billion coronavirus funding package that contains no money to fight the pandemic globally, prompting outrage from public health experts who say the decision will prolong the Covid-19 crisis.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Appellate Court#The U S Supreme Court#Republican
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI when he said he wasn't working for the DNC

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Johnson County GOP urges term limits for Congress

MOUNTAIN CITY — The Johnson County Republican Party has become one of the latest to encourage term limits for members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. The Johnson County Republicans are encouraging the Tennessee Legislature to pass an Article V application for the term limits. In Tennessee,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

‘Read the Opinion’: In Speech at Reagan Library, Justice Amy Coney Barrett Says Supreme Court Is Not Trying to ‘Impose a Policy Result’

With politically divisive cases on topics like abortion and gun control coming before the Supreme Court soon, Justice Amy Coney Barrett encouraged Americans to actually read the written opinions and not assume the nation’s highest court is looking to impose any sort of political policy results. Barrett was nominated...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Republican Party
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Supreme Court
KIRO 7 Seattle

GOP blocks Senate COVID bill, demands votes on immigration

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republicans blocked a Democratic attempt to begin Senate debate on a $10 billion COVID-19 compromise, pressing to entangle the bipartisan package with an election-year showdown over immigration restrictions that poses a politically uncomfortable fight for Democrats. A day after Democratic and GOP bargainers reached...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KPVI Newschannel 6

House sends total abortion ban to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt

The Oklahoma House of Representatives on Tuesday morning passed and sent to the governor a near-total ban on abortion as abortion rights activists rallied outside the Capitol. Senate Bill 612, by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, is a holdover from last session, when it passed the Senate and a House committee. It would outlaw all abortions except to save the life of the woman.
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana Senate committee advances measure to bump benefits of retired teachers, state police

(The Center Square) – Retired teachers and state police could soon see extra income with legislation that cleared the Senate Finance Committee. Senate Bill 6, sponsored by Sen. Ed Price, D-Gonzalez, would provide a permanent 2% benefit increase for about 76,000 retired educators in the Teachers Retirement System of Louisiana, which amounts to an average monthly boost of $42.
CONGRESS & COURTS

