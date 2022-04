Here’s a bird that’s traveled quite a long distance from home. Officials here in Texas have found a pink flamingo that escaped from a zoo in Kansas over 15 years ago. Back in June of 2005, a nasty thunderstorm hit the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas. Prior to the storm’s arrival, the zoo had acquired 39 African flamingos. During the course of the storm two of the 39 birds, decided to make a break for it and escape to freedom. Zoo employees had not clipped the flamingos’ wings, since the birds had just recently arrived before the storm hit. If the bird’s wings were clipped, then they would not have been able to escape from the zoo.

