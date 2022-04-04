ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Are Red Wasps The Most Dangerous Wasps In Arkansas?

By Wes
Eagle 106.3
Eagle 106.3
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Are red wasps the most dangerous wasps in Arkansas?. Red wasps or paper wasps and German Yellow Jackets are the most dangerous wasps in the United States Arkansas included. And it is that time of the year, wasp season. I am allergic so I make sure I am not on their...

kygl.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Eagle 106.3
Eagle 106.3

2K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

524K+

Views

Follow Eagle 106.3 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
K945

Seen a Black Ladybug With Red Spots in Shreveport? Don’t Touch It

Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Power 95.9

Unfortunately Arkansas Is Not One Of the Most Friendliest States

What states are the most friendly in the United States? How does the natural state Arkansas fair on this list of the friendliest states?. If you are from the South like I am you have always been told that folks from this area are friendly. Definitely friendlier than people from the North, but is that really true. I found a story on the friendliest states and of course, I had to see how all of the states n the South faired. Some states in this story from Big Event Travel, it was not surprising with New York being most unfriendly:
ARKANSAS STATE
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
State
Arkansas State
Daily Mail

Desperate search for Indiana couple, ages 72 and 69, who vanished last month while driving their RV from Oregon through Nevada on 1,300-mile trip to see friends in Arizona

Authorities are desperately searching for an elderly couple who vanished nine days ago while driving their RV through Nevada on their way to visit friends in Arizona. Ron Barker, 72, and his wife, Beverley Barker, 69, from Indiana, set out in their motorhome on a 1,300-mile road trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tucson, Arizona, on March 26.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wasps#German#Arkansas Arthropod
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
Eagle 106.3

Arkansas State Trooper Named ‘National Trooper of the Year’

It's been 25 years since a Trooper from the Great State of Arkansas was named National Trooper of the Year, well, we won't be able to say that again for a while. Congratulations to Arkansas State Trooper Spencer Morris, he has been selected as National Trooper of the Year by the leadership of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, State and Provincial Division. This prestigious award was presented Wednesday night, March 24, 2022, during a ceremony in Seattle, Washington before an audience of law enforcement officers from across the nation.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Eagle 106.3

Tip Toe Through The Tulips in Hot Springs, Arkansas This Weekend

The beauty of the Spring season is in full display with thousands of tulips in full bloom at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs, Arkansas. That's right, you don't have to go to Holland to see over 150,000 Dutch Tulips in every color imaginable in this park-like setting. You will totally be immersed as you stroll over stone bridges, winding trails, and see dazzling waterfalls at Garvan Woodland Gardens. This weekend is the peak season for viewing the Tulip Extravaganza that even musician, Tiny Tim would love to go tiptoeing through the tulips. However, tulips will not be the only thing you will see this weekend, there are other colorful varieties of flowers that are springing to life as well. Daffodils, hyacinths, azaleas, and more. Most flowers bloom around this time of the month into late April depending on weather conditions.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Eagle 106.3

Surprise Surprise Arkansas Is One Of The Most Stressed States

Can you believe that Arkansas is one of the most stressed states in America?. I don't know about you but I feel like life is just a little more stressful than it was just a couple of years ago. Maybe it is the fact that we care coming out of a pandemic that changed our lives forever or the fact that everything is now just so darn expensive. I am stressing out about money now more than ever.
ARKANSAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

The Great Arkansas Free Tree Giveaway All Across The State

The state of Arkansas is celebrating National Arbor Day by giving away free trees at locations all across the beautiful state of Arkansas. From Texarkana to Fayetteville to Little Rock to El Dorado to Jonesboro and everywhere in between!. The event is hosted by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry...
ARKANSAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy