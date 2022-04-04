ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Vice Mayor Pastor and Councilmember Garcia Call on Mayor to Hold Meeting on MCAO Wrongdoings

Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TChNd_0ez5jMt900

​Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel resigned amid numerous scandals, but it should not stop Phoenix City Council from looking at our own role in wrongdoings in coordination with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

We cannot sweep this under the rug and Adel’s resignation should point to the severity of the situation. The Phoenix City Council has a responsibility to hold a discussion on what happened with the cases of protestors who were wrongfully charged and to discuss the high-ranking city officials and representatives that have been implicated as well as what we must do next to ensure it does not happen again.

Since the Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee has not held a forum for this discussion, we are calling on Mayor Kate Gallego to hold a policy meeting on this matter. We are looking to her leadership to address this by holding people accountable. ​

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Phoenix, Arizona
Phoenix, Arizona

112

Followers

473

Posts

4K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WJTV 12

Councilmembers ask judge for removal from mayor’s suit over garbage service

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three Jackson City Council members asked to be removed from the mayor’s lawsuit regarding the capital city’s next garbage collection contract. The city council’s attorney, Deshun Martin, filed a motion on Tuesday, March 22 for Judge Jess Dickinson to dismiss Councilwoman Angelique Lee, Councilman Brian Grizell and Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay from […]
JACKSON, MS
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford City Council appoints Kalish Morrow new mayor, Sharp named vice-mayor

In a move reminiscent of musical chairs, the Hanford City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to appoint Vice-Mayor Kalish Morrow (District A) as mayor, replacing Mayor Diane Sharp, council member for District C, and moving her to the vice-mayor's position. Both were initially appointed to their respective positions by the...
HANFORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
12 News

Arizona might finally widen troubling stretch of I-10

PHOENIX — The stretch of Interstate 10 running through Pinal County has long been known as a bottleneck that's rife for slow-moving traffic and dangerous crashes. Two motorists died in October in a fiery crash after a truck crossed the I-10 median near milepost 188. A woman and two young children were killed in 2018 on the freeway near Queen Creek Road.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
The Independent

1st execution in Arizona in nearly 8 years set for May 11

The Arizona Supreme Court issued an execution warrant Thursday for a death-row prisoner in what would be the state’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years.The state's highest court set a May 11 execution date for Clarence Dixon, who was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1977 killing of a college student. The last time Arizona used the death penalty was in July 2014, when Joseph Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours in an execution that his lawyers said had been botched.Dixon has 20 days to decide whether to...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Gallego
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#County Attorney#Public Safety#Hold Meeting#Mcao#The Phoenix City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Ballotpedia News

Twenty-four top 100 cities holding mayoral elections in 2022

Twenty-four of the 100 largest U.S. cities by population are holding mayoral elections in 2022. In 15 of those cities, the incumbent is a Democrat. Five incumbents are Republicans, one is independent, and three are nonpartisan. Two of those cities hold partisan elections, and the rest hold nonpartisan elections. In...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona

112
Followers
473
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix is the capital and most populous city in Arizona, with 1,680,992 people (as of 2019

Comments / 0

Community Policy