Vice Mayor Pastor and Councilmember Garcia Call on Mayor to Hold Meeting on MCAO Wrongdoings

​Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel resigned amid numerous scandals, but it should not stop Phoenix City Council from looking at our own role in wrongdoings in coordination with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

We cannot sweep this under the rug and Adel’s resignation should point to the severity of the situation. The Phoenix City Council has a responsibility to hold a discussion on what happened with the cases of protestors who were wrongfully charged and to discuss the high-ranking city officials and representatives that have been implicated as well as what we must do next to ensure it does not happen again.

Since the Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee has not held a forum for this discussion, we are calling on Mayor Kate Gallego to hold a policy meeting on this matter. We are looking to her leadership to address this by holding people accountable. ​