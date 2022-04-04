ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q97.9

Mainers Share Their First Live Concert Experiences

By The Captain
Q97.9
Q97.9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's nothing like your first concert. It really is a life-changing event! WBLM recently asked listeners to share their first concerts. Many were...

wjbq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q97.9

Popular New England Restaurant The Friendly Toast Set to Open First Maine Location

For many years now, one of the most popular brunch spots in all of New England has been a quirky and fun restaurant known as The Friendly Toast. Founded in 1994, the brunch-all-day stop has been growing over the last 25 years to include additional locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Vermont. But what about Maine? Those that have waited patiently won't have to wait much longer ,as The Friendly Toast has put plans in motion to finally open a restaurant in Vacationland.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine#Brothers And Sisters#Live Concert#Concerts#Music#The Grateful Dead
Q97.9

Easter Bunny to Drop 1,500 Eggs From a Helicopter in Londonderry, New Hampshire This Weekend

The Easter Bunny has a very busy couple of weeks ahead of him. Of course, the big day isn’t until Sunday, April 17th, but Mr. Bunny is making the rounds before then. One of his stops is a big one. This Saturday, April 9th, he’ll be in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Specifically at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire. And since it is at an aviation museum what better place for him than up in a helicopter.
LONDONDERRY, NH
Q97.9

These Maine Bars and Restaurants Go to Battle in ‘Dancing With the Bars’

You've probably heard of ABC's smash hit dance competition Dancing with the Stars, right? I'm angry over ABC's ousting of Tom Bergeron who hosted the show for 28 seasons in favor of Tyra Banks, but that's not what I'm here to tell you about. I'm here to tell you that three bars and restaurants in the Oxford Hills area of Maine have their own version called Dancing with the Bars and it's pretty epic.
HARRISON, ME
Q97.9

A Short Hike on a Maine Island Leads to a Real-Life Pet Cemetery

So many of Stephen King's works have reached iconic status. One of those works is "Pet Sematary", a twisted tale about a doctor and his family struck by tragedy followed by poor decisions. The title would suggest that the action centers around a pet cemetery. Instead, it's an ancient burial ground beyond the pets that unleashes terror throughout the book. But with so many of King's works rooted in a little bit of his own life in Maine, is there a real pet cemetery? The answer is yes.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Get Ready to Laugh: James ‘Murr’ Murray is Coming to The Wilbur Theater in Boston

If you've seen 'Impractical Jokers,' you know the hysterical cast. I've watched the group for years on TV and even saw them twice for one of their comedy tours in Boston. In case you don't know of the Impractical Jokers, they are a group of friends from New York that basically dare each other to do crazy things for national television (and movies). However, their group name is really not the Impractical Jokers. That's just what they call their show. The comedy group really goes by The Tenderloins.
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

A Reminder That a Fake Pregnancy Announcement is No April Fools’ Joke

Had I been 15 and at an age where getting pregnant would be a total scandal, and my maturity level was questionable at best, I may have giggled at a fake pregnancy announcement on Facebook for April Fools Day. It takes all of 2 seconds to get an ultrasound picture so it's a low-effort prank with the potential for massive shock value.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Stacy Wynn

Victims of Love-Bombing Share Their Experiences

Imagine that you have waited your whole life for that special someone. For as long as you can remember you just know that eventually, you would meet the right person, sparks would fly, and you would live happily ever after.
Q97.9

The First of a Chain of Cheesy Skillet Restaurants to Open at Auburn-Lewiston Airport

Dan Caron, who is the now-retired chef from The Green Ladle in Lewiston, has a new brilliant idea - The Cheesy Skillet. It's exactly what it sounds like - cheese forward dishes. Oh sure, you could open up a box of Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, but if you go to the Cheesy Skillet you can get gourmet mac and cheese. What makes it gourmet? First, you need Danny to make it and add braised short ribs, caramelized onions, Baxter beer pork belly, or sauteed Maine lobster.
LEWISTON, ME
Q97.9

Fat Boy Drive-In in Brunswick, Maine Announces Opening Date

There are many signs of spring in Maine. Birds start chirping, peepers start peeping, the grass gets greener and temperatures get warmer. But you really know it's spring when Fat-Boy Drive-in in Brunswick announced its opening date. Fat-Boy is gearing up for its 67th season of operating as a 50's...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy