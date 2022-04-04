Mainers Share Their First Live Concert Experiences

If you've seen 'Impractical Jokers,' you know the hysterical cast. I've watched the group for years on TV and even saw them twice for one of their comedy tours in Boston. In case you don't know of the Impractical Jokers, they are a group of friends from New York that basically dare each other to do crazy things for national television (and movies). However, their group name is really not the Impractical Jokers. That's just what they call their show. The comedy group really goes by The Tenderloins.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO