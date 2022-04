The price of oil suffered steep losses last week, enabling the price of gasoline to back off from record highs. The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers in Florida paid an average price of $4.18 per gallon, down from $4.35 a gallon at the start of last week and below the national average of $4.23 a gallon.

