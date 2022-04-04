Sylvia Marie Barker

Gerald (Jerry) L. Snider, 65, of Zanesville, passed away at 11:28 A.M. on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House, Zanesville, surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 28, 1957, a son of the late George and Josephine (Hammond) Snider. He was a manager at Wal-Mart for over fifteen years and a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. He was very competitive in EVERYTHING, especially basketball. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, golf, guns, cards, trips to the casino, and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes. Jerry loved taking care of his family and everyone he knew. He was the most generous person you would ever meet, and had the most contagious laugh. Jerry was a loving, caring, compassionate husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, great-uncle, and friend. His family and friends were very dear to his heart and he strived to be there for everyone in every way possible. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know and spend time with him.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO