Zanesville, OH

Sylvia Marie Barker

By Delong-Baker Lanning
 1 day ago

Sylvia Marie Barker, 92 of Zanesville, passed away April 1, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by family. She was born July 23, 1929 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, William “Bill” West and Sylvia L...

WHIZ

Carolyn Joan Armbrust

Carolyn Joan Armbrust, 94 of Zanesville, passed away 11:20 PM, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Oaks at Bethesda in Zanesville. She was born Thursday, August 4, 1927, in Zanesville the daughter of John A. Williams and Nellie M. (Durant) Williams. She was married on Monday, January 7, 1952, to James B. Armbrust who preceded her in death on Tuesday, November 7, 2000.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Janet G. Moore

Janet G. Moore, 79 of Philo, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022, while at Genesis Hospital. Janet was born in Winfield, WV, on November 19, 1942. She is the daughter of the late Clyde and Thelma (Gibson) Ball. Janet worked in advertising at the Zanesville Times Recorder for many years, and retired from Helen Purcell as a cook. Janet was a faithful member of the Duncan Falls United Methodist Church, where she loved to spend time helping with the Summer Lunch Program. Janet loved to spend her time cooking, but her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
PHILO, OH
WHIZ

Mary “Kathy” Starkey

Mary “Kathy” “Gurt” Starkey, 67 of Roseville, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2022, at her home and surrounded by her loving family. Kathy was born on August 7, 1954 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Harley and Stella (Hamilton) Robinson. Kathy worked for Longaberger for sixteen years, and loved her job there. Kathy loved going to dirt track races, where two of her sons raced, and she loved to tend to her flowers. However, Kathy’s favorite way to pass the time was to spend it with her grandchildren.
ROSEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Robert “Bob” Steven James

Robert “Bob” Steven James, age 85 of Dresden, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. He was born in Oak Park, Illinois on October 9, 1936 to the late Harold Edward and Mariam (Abbott) James. Bob graduated from Adamsville High School in 1955 and then joined the United...
DRESDEN, OH
WHIZ

Roy Lee Blunt

Roy Lee Blunt, 69, of Zanesville, died on Friday, April 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 15, 1953, a son of the late Arthur and Gladys Duffy Blunt. He loved to fish, hunt, smoke and drink. Roy was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Cavaliers.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Gerald L. “Jerry” Snider

Gerald (Jerry) L. Snider, 65, of Zanesville, passed away at 11:28 A.M. on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House, Zanesville, surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 28, 1957, a son of the late George and Josephine (Hammond) Snider. He was a manager at Wal-Mart for over fifteen years and a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. He was very competitive in EVERYTHING, especially basketball. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, golf, guns, cards, trips to the casino, and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes. Jerry loved taking care of his family and everyone he knew. He was the most generous person you would ever meet, and had the most contagious laugh. Jerry was a loving, caring, compassionate husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, great-uncle, and friend. His family and friends were very dear to his heart and he strived to be there for everyone in every way possible. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know and spend time with him.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Michael Raymond Glass

Michael Raymond Glass, 72, of Zanesville, Ohio, went on to eternal rest Thursday, March 31, 2022. Michael was born December 11, 1949 to the late Donovan and Helen Glass. In addition to his parents, Michael is also preceded in death by a cousin, James Glass. Michael leaves to cherish his...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Roger I. Olden

Roger I. Olden, 69 of Zanesville, passed away April 1, 2022 at Genesis Morrison House. He was born January 17, 1953 in Zanesville, son of the late Walter Olden and Phyllis Eppley Olden. He was Veteran of the United States Marines and for worked Burnham Boiler. He is survived by...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Margaret F. Johnson

Margaret F. Johnson, 93 of Zanesville died at 5:50 AM Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Oaks at Northpointe. She was born on Wednesday, November 28, 1928 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Frederick W. Hampp and Marie Mueller Hampp. Margaret was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Michael R. Griffin

Michael R. Griffin, 63 of Zanesville, passed away, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville, OH. He was born January 23, 1959, in Zanesville, the son of the late Donald and Lela Griffin. He was a 1977 graduate of Zanesville High School and was a member...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Connie Trott

Connie J. Trott of Senecaville, OH passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at her home. She was born May 24, 1956 in Guernsey County, OH a daughter of the late Roy Stillion and Clara Davis Fife. She served her community for many years caring for the elderly. She enjoyed living...
SENECAVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Charles J. Barbara S. Core

Charles J. Core & Barbara S. (Arbaugh) Core, formerly of Zanesville, joined in life, joined in eternity. Known by many names, Chuck and Barb, Mom and Dad, Grammy and Grandpa, Papa Chuck and GG, by one devoted family. Your hand in ours, we dare to explore the wonder of our...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

