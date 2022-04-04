ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

These flight deals can help you save money for summer travel | Great Day SA

KENS 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — If you have your eyes set on...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

This Travel Bag Has Been My Go-to for Weekend Trips and Long-haul Flights for Years — and It's $43 Off

Now that several bucket-list destinations around the world are starting to reopen to tourists (we see you, Thailand), travel enthusiasts are making plans again. As the to-do tabs recently began adding up on my own computer, I immediately checked one thing off my pre-vacation list: luggage. My Away suitcase is a no-brainer, but the Lo & Sons travel bag I bought several years ago continues to be my go-to for any trip of any length. And it's 20 percent off right now.
TRAVEL
InsideHook

According to Airline Execs, You Really Need to Book Your Summer Flights Now

Your airline ticket will probably go up by about $20 due to surging fuel prices, according to airline executives attending this week’s JP Morgan Industrials Conference. As reported by travel site The Points Guy, a combination of world events — including Russia invading Ukraine (which is causing those increased fuel costs), inflation, lower airline capacity and pent-up travel demand after two years of COVID-19 (which isn’t over and is still surging in many areas) — has placed airlines in the unenviable position of raising ticket prices.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Spring, TX
Apartment Therapy

7 Things You Should Never Do at the Airport Before Your Flight

Whether you’ve just booked your dream trip abroad or decided to hop on a domestic flight to visit family, making sure you’re prepared for travel can feel overwhelming. One of the best ways to ensure a smooth trip is by preparing in advance. Things like securing your passport, making sure you are going through security with the right amount of liquids, and checking in at the airport can all be done ahead of time. Bags packed and ready to go?
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
KTVZ

Airline offers 17-hour flights from New York to New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s flagship airline says it has started selling tickets for direct flights to and from New York. The new route will take more than 17 hours southbound and be among the longest nonstop flights in the world. Air New Zealand had intended to start the route from Auckland to John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2020 but then the pandemic hit. The first flights will now begin in September. For two years, the South Pacific nation imposed some of the world’s toughest border restrictions. But the government announced earlier this month that it would reopen to tourists from the U.S. and many other countries by May 1.
WORLD
Thrillist

Get Roundtrip Flights to Costa Rica Starting at $150

If you've been itching to get away to somewhere warm and beautiful, there are some major flight deals that are happening right now that will make it super affordable to jet off to Costa Rica. The Points Guy reported the news from Scott's Cheap Flights. Avianca, Alaska, American, Copa, JetBlue,...
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

Spring break travel mess: Airlines cancel, delay 12,000 weekend flights

It's been a rough weekend for airline passengers. Airlines canceled and delayed more than 10,000 Saturday and Sunday flights because of storms in Florida and a technology issue at Southwest Airlines, stranding travelers across the country and creating long wait times to reach airline customer service. More than 3,400 flights have been canceled and 8,800 flights delayed this weekend as of 3:15 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy