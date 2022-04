It was the thing! The weekend would arrive and you would hit up Blockbuster on a Friday or Saturday night to rent movies! In the 90's into the early 2k's Blockbuster was Netflix, Blockbuster was DISNEY Plus. Blockbuster was it! If you wanted to rent a movie or game, Blockbuster was the place to do it. It was almost a family ritual to grab everyone and head out to BLOCKBUSTER!

MIDLAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO