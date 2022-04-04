Four Downs: What Scott Frost said about the Spring Game format, and other Husker notes

Related
Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring
Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
Tono Cornell Returns to See Iowa Football
'24 In-State Lineman Visits Hawkeyes for 3rd Time
Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament
North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2024 ATH Caleb Benning out of Nebraska
According to 247Sports, Iowa already has a pair of players committed in its 2024 recruiting class. A pair of in-state targets, offensive lineman Cody Fox and linebacker Cam Buffington, committed to the Hawkeyes last summer. Fox is a 6-foot-4, 265 pound offensive lineman from East Buchanan High School in Winthrop, Iowa, while Buffington is a 6-foot-3, 200 pound linebacker out of Winfield-Mt. Union in Winfield, Iowa. According to Rivals, Fox is a four-star offensive guard in the 2024 cycle, the No. 3 guard in the class and the nation’s No. 73 player overall. Rivals ranks Buffington as a three-star linebacker. Now, the...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska football coach speaks on ‘heroes’ at Hastings College
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska football senior offensive analyst Ron Brown was on campus at Hastings College on Sunday to discuss his philosophies on culture and religion at the French Memorial Chapel. A handful of people attended the free event at Hastings College, where Brown has frequently visited during his...
College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released
With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
KSNB Local4
UNK football sets date for spring game
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - UNK football set its date for the spring game on Monday. The Lopers will play at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on April 23rd at 1:00 p.m. UNK is coming off a 10-3 season that ended in the second round of the Division II Playoffs. It is the best record the Lopers have accumulated under head coach Josh Lynn.
WOWT
Frost looking for more consistency from his Huskers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s finally almost here. Nebraska football is just days away from debuting what they’ve been working on all spring, including a whole new offense. After 13 spring practices, head coach Scott Frost boiled down what he wants more of from his Huskers to one word.
College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska’s W-L Record
As the Cornhuskers head into the fifth season of the Scott Frost coaching era, the program has yet to notch a winning season since 2016. According to 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford, Frost and the Huskers won’t break that streak in 2022. Crawford projects the team’s final win-loss...
WOWT
Nebraska's Spring Game details
NCAA Women's basketball tournament: Bluejays take on Iowa State tonight in Sweet 16. After two big wins in Iowa, they've made it to the NCAA's Sweet 16 for the first time. The Bluejays punch their ticket to the program's first ever Sweet 16 and women's college basketball may have found itself its cinderella team.
KU basketball fans weigh in on historic night in Lawrence
After the University of Kansas men's basketball team won the NCAA championship on Monday, Mass Street immediately lit up.
Daily Nebraskan
Husker weekend recap of men’s tennis, women’s tennis, track and field
The No. 73 Nebraska men’s tennis team lost at home 4-3 in a narrow contest against No. 63 Wisconsin. Opening the afternoon, the Huskers’ No. 3 duo of senior Patrick Cacciatore and freshman Calvin Mueller dropped a 6-1 decision to the Wisconsin duo of sophomore Mihailo Popovic and senior Lenard Soha. Following the loss, the No. 1 spot for the double pairings went to Nebraska in a 6-3 victory. Senior Victor Moreno Lozano and sophomore Nic Wiedenhorn topped Wisconsin's junior Robin Parts and senior Sebastian Vile.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Kernels announce roster ahead of opening day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have arrived ahead of opening day this week. People gathered on Monday for a welcome rally in the lower parking lot of Veterans Memorial Stadium. The team shared photos from the event on its Facebook page. Opening Day is Friday when...
saturdaytradition.com
Todd McShay Mock Draft 2.0: Big Ten lands 15 picks in new 2-round projection
Todd McShay has come out with his latest mock draft projection of the NFL Draft, and the ESPN analyst has pegged 2 rounds of players. The Big Ten landed 7 in the first round, and 8 in the second round. In what is becoming a consensus, McShay pegged Michigan pass...
NFL・
News Channel Nebraska
Central Nebraska athletes, contributors included in Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame class
LINCOLN - The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 induction class (28th class) reflects recent celebrations of Title IX, with strong female representation throughout the inductees and honorees. The induction ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Lincoln East High School. Ticket prices are...
Watch now: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz on how ‘a few new wrinkles’ have been added to the Badgers offense
University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz talks about some of the changes on offense for the Badgers football team on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the McClain Center in Madison.
