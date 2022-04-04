Four Downs: What Scott Frost said about the Spring Game format, and other Husker notes

If you enjoy reading articles from
Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring
Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
Tono Cornell Returns to See Iowa Football
'24 In-State Lineman Visits Hawkeyes for 3rd Time
Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament
North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska football coach speaks on ‘heroes’ at Hastings College
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska football senior offensive analyst Ron Brown was on campus at Hastings College on Sunday to discuss his philosophies on culture and religion at the French Memorial Chapel. A handful of people attended the free event at Hastings College, where Brown has frequently visited during his...
Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2024 ATH Caleb Benning out of Nebraska
According to 247Sports, Iowa already has a pair of players committed in its 2024 recruiting class. A pair of in-state targets, offensive lineman Cody Fox and linebacker Cam Buffington, committed to the Hawkeyes last summer. Fox is a 6-foot-4, 265 pound offensive lineman from East Buchanan High School in Winthrop, Iowa, while Buffington is a 6-foot-3, 200 pound linebacker out of Winfield-Mt. Union in Winfield, Iowa. According to Rivals, Fox is a four-star offensive guard in the 2024 cycle, the No. 3 guard in the class and the nation’s No. 73 player overall. Rivals ranks Buffington as a three-star linebacker. Now, the...
College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released
With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
Daniel Hardy, Troy Andersen and more impress at Montana State Pro Day
As Daniel Hardy landed on his second attempt in the vertical jump, the Montana State weight room erupted in celebration. Hardy — who reached 40 inches in the vertical — immediately high-fived nearby teammates, triumphantly walking around the room. He said he’d actually surpassed that height in training, but was still glad to hit his goal mark. “We’ve been working (on it) a long time,” Hardy said. “Nine, 10 weeks,...
Wisconsin football adds Edgewood's Cam Fane as walk-on wide receiver
The University of Wisconsin football team added Edgewood High School’s Cam Fane as a preferred walk-on Tuesday. Fane, a 6-foot-1 receiver, had 13 total touchdowns for Edgewood last season. Fane was teammates with Jackson Trudgeon, a walk-on safety commit in the 2022 recruiting class. He’s the third walk-on receiver to join the class, coming in alongside Middleton’s Cole Toennies and Grady O’Neill of St. Paul, Minn. 4 observations from Wisconsin...
WOWT
Frost looking for more consistency from his Huskers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s finally almost here. Nebraska football is just days away from debuting what they’ve been working on all spring, including a whole new offense. After 13 spring practices, head coach Scott Frost boiled down what he wants more of from his Huskers to one word.
College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska’s W-L Record
As the Cornhuskers head into the fifth season of the Scott Frost coaching era, the program has yet to notch a winning season since 2016. According to 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford, Frost and the Huskers won’t break that streak in 2022. Crawford projects the team’s final win-loss...
MSU Pro Day (copy)
Troy Andersen's height and weight are recorded during Montana State's Pro Day on Monday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex.
KU basketball fans weigh in on historic night in Lawrence
After the University of Kansas men's basketball team won the NCAA championship on Monday, Mass Street immediately lit up.
Daily Nebraskan
Husker weekend recap of men’s tennis, women’s tennis, track and field
The No. 73 Nebraska men’s tennis team lost at home 4-3 in a narrow contest against No. 63 Wisconsin. Opening the afternoon, the Huskers’ No. 3 duo of senior Patrick Cacciatore and freshman Calvin Mueller dropped a 6-1 decision to the Wisconsin duo of sophomore Mihailo Popovic and senior Lenard Soha. Following the loss, the No. 1 spot for the double pairings went to Nebraska in a 6-3 victory. Senior Victor Moreno Lozano and sophomore Nic Wiedenhorn topped Wisconsin's junior Robin Parts and senior Sebastian Vile.
saturdaytradition.com
Todd McShay Mock Draft 2.0: Big Ten lands 15 picks in new 2-round projection
Todd McShay has come out with his latest mock draft projection of the NFL Draft, and the ESPN analyst has pegged 2 rounds of players. The Big Ten landed 7 in the first round, and 8 in the second round. In what is becoming a consensus, McShay pegged Michigan pass...
NFL・
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Kernels announce roster ahead of opening day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have arrived ahead of opening day this week. People gathered on Monday for a welcome rally in the lower parking lot of Veterans Memorial Stadium. The team shared photos from the event on its Facebook page. Opening Day is Friday when...
News Channel Nebraska
Central Nebraska athletes, contributors included in Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame class
LINCOLN - The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 induction class (28th class) reflects recent celebrations of Title IX, with strong female representation throughout the inductees and honorees. The induction ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Lincoln East High School. Ticket prices are...
