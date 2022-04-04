ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Two-Minute Drill: Nebraska's transfer class shares a common trait

By Lincoln Journal Star
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OhtKo_0ez5SJd900

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel give a two-minute rundown on newcomers to the Husker football team.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Wyoming News
Wyoming News

1K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

365K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KSNB Local4

Hastings College, UNK host Central Nebraska Track Challenge

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Central Nebraska Challenge took place at Kearney High on Saturday with the all-day event being hosted by Hastings College and UNK. College teams from the NAIA down to Division III in Nebraska and surrounding states participated. Video highlights above include field events in women’s discus...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska football coach speaks on ‘heroes’ at Hastings College

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska football senior offensive analyst Ron Brown was on campus at Hastings College on Sunday to discuss his philosophies on culture and religion at the French Memorial Chapel. A handful of people attended the free event at Hastings College, where Brown has frequently visited during his...
HASTINGS, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
Wyoming News

Wisconsin football adds Edgewood's Cam Fane as walk-on wide receiver

The University of Wisconsin football team added Edgewood High School’s Cam Fane as a preferred walk-on Tuesday. Fane, a 6-foot-1 receiver, had 13 total touchdowns for Edgewood last season. Fane was teammates with Jackson Trudgeon, a walk-on safety commit in the 2022 recruiting class. He’s the third walk-on receiver to join the class, coming in alongside Middleton’s Cole Toennies and Grady O’Neill of St. Paul, Minn. 4 observations from Wisconsin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

4 observations from Wisconsin football's seventh spring practice

Paul Chryst let his University of Wisconsin football team know he wasn’t thrilled with Tuesday’s spring practice. Reporters couldn’t hear what Chryst said in their perch above the McClain Center indoor field, but it was clear by players’ reactions and Chryst’s mannerisms he was letting them know he wanted better. Bumps in the road are expected during spring practices, especially when installing a new offense. But with practices in their third of five weeks, the message appeared to be the players needed to clean things...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

Daniel Hardy, Troy Andersen and more impress at Montana State Pro Day

As Daniel Hardy landed on his second attempt in the vertical jump, the Montana State weight room erupted in celebration. Hardy — who reached 40 inches in the vertical — immediately high-fived nearby teammates, triumphantly walking around the room. He said he’d actually surpassed that height in training, but was still glad to hit his goal mark. “We’ve been working (on it) a long time,” Hardy said. “Nine, 10 weeks,...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trait#Two Minute Drill#American Football#College Football#Husker
Wyoming News

Troy Andersen uses Montana State's Pro Day to once again showcase NFL ability

Troy Andersen spectated and cheered for large portions of Montana State’s Pro Day, even though he was the primary reason scouts from 20 NFL teams traveled to Bozeman. Andersen, who’s a few months removed from a storied football career at MSU, still got to put his tantalizing talent on display and talk with scouts throughout Pro Day, checking off most of his final pre-NFL Draft boxes. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Dillon native continued to show why he’ll be drafted later this month, most likely in the...
NFL
WOWT

Nebraska's Spring Game details

NCAA Women's basketball tournament: Bluejays take on Iowa State tonight in Sweet 16. After two big wins in Iowa, they've made it to the NCAA's Sweet 16 for the first time. The Bluejays punch their ticket to the program's first ever Sweet 16 and women's college basketball may have found itself its cinderella team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wyoming News

MSU Pro Day (copy)

Troy Andersen's height and weight are recorded during Montana State's Pro Day on Monday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy