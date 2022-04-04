Two-Minute Drill: Nebraska's transfer class shares a common trait

Check out more stories from
Four Downs: What Scott Frost said about the Spring Game format, and other Husker notes
Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel give the four most interesting things from spring football practice on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Hastings College, UNK host Central Nebraska Track Challenge
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Central Nebraska Challenge took place at Kearney High on Saturday with the all-day event being hosted by Hastings College and UNK. College teams from the NAIA down to Division III in Nebraska and surrounding states participated. Video highlights above include field events in women’s discus...
Nebraska football coach speaks on ‘heroes’ at Hastings College
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska football senior offensive analyst Ron Brown was on campus at Hastings College on Sunday to discuss his philosophies on culture and religion at the French Memorial Chapel. A handful of people attended the free event at Hastings College, where Brown has frequently visited during his...
Caleb Benning Reflects on Iowa Football Visit, Offer
'24 Omaha Athlete, Husker Legacy Talks Hawkeyes
NU looking to add two recruiting staff positions under new lead-man Vince Guinta
Nebraska's recruiting department is in the process of adding a pair of key positions under new senior director of player personnel and recruiting Vince Guinta. NU has openings listed for a director of recruiting operations and a director of on-campus recruiting. Guinta arrived on campus to lead NU's recruiting department...
Wisconsin football adds Edgewood's Cam Fane as walk-on wide receiver
The University of Wisconsin football team added Edgewood High School’s Cam Fane as a preferred walk-on Tuesday. Fane, a 6-foot-1 receiver, had 13 total touchdowns for Edgewood last season. Fane was teammates with Jackson Trudgeon, a walk-on safety commit in the 2022 recruiting class. He’s the third walk-on receiver to join the class, coming in alongside Middleton’s Cole Toennies and Grady O’Neill of St. Paul, Minn. 4 observations from Wisconsin...
4 observations from Wisconsin football's seventh spring practice
Paul Chryst let his University of Wisconsin football team know he wasn’t thrilled with Tuesday’s spring practice. Reporters couldn’t hear what Chryst said in their perch above the McClain Center indoor field, but it was clear by players’ reactions and Chryst’s mannerisms he was letting them know he wanted better. Bumps in the road are expected during spring practices, especially when installing a new offense. But with practices in their third of five weeks, the message appeared to be the players needed to clean things...
Daniel Hardy, Troy Andersen and more impress at Montana State Pro Day
As Daniel Hardy landed on his second attempt in the vertical jump, the Montana State weight room erupted in celebration. Hardy — who reached 40 inches in the vertical — immediately high-fived nearby teammates, triumphantly walking around the room. He said he’d actually surpassed that height in training, but was still glad to hit his goal mark. “We’ve been working (on it) a long time,” Hardy said. “Nine, 10 weeks,...
Troy Andersen uses Montana State's Pro Day to once again showcase NFL ability
Troy Andersen spectated and cheered for large portions of Montana State’s Pro Day, even though he was the primary reason scouts from 20 NFL teams traveled to Bozeman. Andersen, who’s a few months removed from a storied football career at MSU, still got to put his tantalizing talent on display and talk with scouts throughout Pro Day, checking off most of his final pre-NFL Draft boxes. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Dillon native continued to show why he’ll be drafted later this month, most likely in the...
Nebraska's Spring Game details
NCAA Women's basketball tournament: Bluejays take on Iowa State tonight in Sweet 16. After two big wins in Iowa, they've made it to the NCAA's Sweet 16 for the first time. The Bluejays punch their ticket to the program's first ever Sweet 16 and women's college basketball may have found itself its cinderella team.
Troy Andersen's height and weight are recorded during Montana State's Pro Day on Monday at the Bobcat Athletic Complex.
South Dakota State women claim first WNIT championship in program history
Brookings, S.D. – Very few teams have the opportunity to end its season with a championship game victory on home court in April. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are one of them. Behind five players in double figures, including double-double performances from Kallie Theisen and WNIT MVP Myah Selland, the Jackrabbits came out on top of a lopsided […]
