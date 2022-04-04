Two-Minute Drill: Nebraska's transfer class shares a common trait

Related
Scott Frost Was Asked About Nebraska’s Quarterback Battle
The first big quarterback battle at Nebraska in the last four years is set for this summer as Casey Thompson, Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy vie for the starting job. Head coach Scott Frost weighed in on the impending quarterback battle. Speaking to the media on Monday, Frost...
Four Downs: What Scott Frost said about the Spring Game format, and other Husker notes
Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel give the four most interesting things from spring football practice on Monday, April 4, 2022.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska adds new basketball assistant coach
Nebraska has found a new assistant basketball coach. Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha World-Herald reported Monday that Adam Howard has been added to Fred Hoiberg’s staff as an assistant coach. He comes to Lincoln after spending the last four years at South Alabama, where he was the associate head coach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caleb Benning Reflects on Iowa Football Visit, Offer
'24 Omaha Athlete, Husker Legacy Talks Hawkeyes
saturdaytradition.com
Commitment info revealed for 4-star DB who is considering multiple B1G programs
One of the top safeties in the 2023 recruiting class is going to be making his college decision this week. Three B1G programs are going to be tuned in for the big announcement. Malik Hartford, a 4-star safety out of Ohio, will be making his commitment announcement on Wednesday, April...
Xavier guard Dwon Odom enters the transfer portal
Just days after winning the NIT Tournament, Xavier sophomore point guard Dwon Odom has entered the transfer portal, he tells On3. “I want to start off by saying thank you to Xavier’s coaching staff and all the fans for a great experience thus far. Even though there was a...
NU looking to add two recruiting staff positions under new lead-man Vince Guinta
Nebraska's recruiting department is in the process of adding a pair of key positions under new senior director of player personnel and recruiting Vince Guinta. NU has openings listed for a director of recruiting operations and a director of on-campus recruiting. Guinta arrived on campus to lead NU's recruiting department...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4-star defensive lineman looks to make an official visit this summer
Four-star defensive lineman John Walker hasn’t made nearly as many trips to Florida as his Osceola teammate Derrick LeBlanc, but he wrapped up his second visit to the Swamp on Friday. He told reporters afterward that an official visit schedule is starting to come together. Walker wants to take one to Michigan, Ohio State, USC, Florida and UCF.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska football coach speaks on ‘heroes’ at Hastings College
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska football senior offensive analyst Ron Brown was on campus at Hastings College on Sunday to discuss his philosophies on culture and religion at the French Memorial Chapel. A handful of people attended the free event at Hastings College, where Brown has frequently visited during his...
KSNB Local4
UNK football sets date for spring game
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - UNK football set its date for the spring game on Monday. The Lopers will play at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on April 23rd at 1:00 p.m. UNK is coming off a 10-3 season that ended in the second round of the Division II Playoffs. It is the best record the Lopers have accumulated under head coach Josh Lynn.
South Dakota State women claim first WNIT championship in program history
Brookings, S.D. – Very few teams have the opportunity to end its season with a championship game victory on home court in April. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are one of them. Behind five players in double figures, including double-double performances from Kallie Theisen and WNIT MVP Myah Selland, the Jackrabbits came out on top of a lopsided […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five-star 2023 WR, Notre Dame target Carnell Tate takes a personal stance on NIL
Five-star 2023 wide receiver Carnell Tate is highly coveted across the country, including by Notre Dame. As such, his opportunities in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space are vast and will only continue to grow. How big of a factor will they be in Tate’s ultimate decision? He shared his thoughts on The Lucky Lefty podcast, which is co-hosted by former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire, last weekend.
College Football Playoff: Ranking best winning percentages by team
It hasn't been around for a long time, but the College Football Playoff has already separated the best from the worst and changed the fate of the sport forever. Like most things in this game, a few teams have dominated the proceedings. Some combination of Alabama, Clemson, or Ohio State have taken ...
The Key West Citizen
Key West, FL
476
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT
The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.https://keysnews.com
Comments / 0