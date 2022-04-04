ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Reports: Kanye West no longer performing at Coachella

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXoS0_0ez5NqvT00

Kanye West has decided not to perform at Coachella, according to reports from multiple entertainment news sources.

West has not publicly commented on his reason for dropping out of the festival, which begins its two-weekend event next week in California, according to The Los Angeles Times. A source told Variety that West had not prepared or rehearsed for Coachella.

Earlier this year, West threatened to pull out of Coachella over a dispute with Billie Eilish, who is also performing at the festival, The Los Angeles Times.

TMZ was the first to break the news that West was dropping out of the festival lineup. The outlet reports that the absence of a headliner like West will leave Coachella with a lack of diversity in performing artists. Travis Scott, rumored to be appearing on stage with West at Coachella, will not appear at the festival either, according to TMZ. Scott’s own set at Coachella was nixed after the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld festival, TMZ reported.

Coachella, North America’s largest music festival, is sold out, according to Variety. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Petition to remove Kanye West as Coachella headliner receives nearly 30K signatures

Thousands of people have signed a petition to remove Kanye West as a headliner at this year’s Coachella. The online petition was started last week on Change.org by a user named Caramello Marie. The user states in the petition that West, who legally changed his name to “Ye” earlier this year, should be removed from Coachella’s lineup due to his social media attacks against his ex Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, “SNL” star Pete Davidson.
ELECTIONS
TMZ.com

Kanye West Spotted Out in Beverly Hills After Backing Out of Coachella

It's business as usual for Kanye West -- despite dropping out of Coachella -- he's apparently still on his work grind ... stopping by a construction site in L.A. Ye was spotted in Beverly Hills Monday, just hours after we broke the story that he was no longer going to headline the music festival. For the most part, it appears Kanye's got his head buried in his phone ... perhaps reading fan reactions to his cancelation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Coachella, CA
Coachella, CA
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

REPORT: Kanye’s “DONDA” Album Goes Platinum

Kanye West’s DONDA is officially going platinum. The Recording Industry Association of America confirmed that the album had reached over one-million equivalent sales since its release in August 2021. DONDA was released after multiple delays and is West’s ninth solo album to reach platinum certification. Jesus Is King...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kanye
Person
Travis Scott
Elle

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence on Rumors She's Pregnant After Grammys Appearance: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Hailey Bieber on Developing a Routine, Staying Grounded, & Double Cleansing | Waking Up With | ELLE. Hailey Bieber personally shut down rumors that she's expecting her first child following her Grammys appearance with Justin Bieber Sunday. Hailey appeared on the red carpet in a Saint Laurent dress. Some fans speculated whether she was pregnant based on photos from the event, which Radar Online turned into a news story. Radar posted about the story on its Instagram, and Hailey commented on the post. “I'm not pregnant leave me alone,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella Festival#Music Festival#Cox Media Group#The Los Angeles Times
Variety

Who Might Replace Kanye West at Coachella? Tyler, the Creator and Silk Sonic Are Available, But…

Click here to read the full article. When the 2022 Coachella lineup was announced back in early January, Swedish House Mafia had rare, almost unprecedented placement in the hierarchy of the festival’s all-important official poster: in a headliner-sized font, but at the bottom of the lineup, and with no specific date listed. A few days later, Variety unspooled several hundred words speculating about what that might mean, one possibility of which was that the festival was hedging its bets in case headliner Kanye West — who’d pulled out of a previous Coachella lineup literally days before it was announced — pulled out...
MUSIC
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy