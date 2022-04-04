Reports: Kanye West no longer performing at Coachella

Kanye West has decided not to perform at Coachella, according to reports from multiple entertainment news sources.

West has not publicly commented on his reason for dropping out of the festival, which begins its two-weekend event next week in California, according to The Los Angeles Times. A source told Variety that West had not prepared or rehearsed for Coachella.

Earlier this year, West threatened to pull out of Coachella over a dispute with Billie Eilish, who is also performing at the festival, The Los Angeles Times.

TMZ was the first to break the news that West was dropping out of the festival lineup. The outlet reports that the absence of a headliner like West will leave Coachella with a lack of diversity in performing artists. Travis Scott, rumored to be appearing on stage with West at Coachella, will not appear at the festival either, according to TMZ. Scott’s own set at Coachella was nixed after the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld festival, TMZ reported.

Coachella, North America’s largest music festival, is sold out, according to Variety. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

©2022 Cox Media Group